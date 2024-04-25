Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grammy-winning rapper and chart-topper Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of creating a “hostile” work environment by her former cameraman in a new lawsuit filed against her.

The Savage performer is accused of fat-shaming cameraman Emilio Garcia, as well allegedly having sex while she sat next to him in a car. Mr Garcia has said that Megan made the work environment ”intolerable” with her alleged behaviour, and accused her of “severe” and “persuasive” harassment which included sexual comments.

He is seeking unpaid wages and interest on them, as well as damages and wage penalties applicable under California law. Megan’s lawyer has batted off the allegations, saying: “This is an employment claim for money – with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.” Garcia and Megan, who hit the top of the charts worldwide with her ‘WAP’ collaboration with Cardi B, are said to have begun working together full-time in 2019. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the rapper began having sex in an SUV they were travelling in together during a trip to Ibiza.

He told ABC News: “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.” He added that Megan had allegedly told him to to “discuss what you saw”. Speaking of the alleged incident, Garcia’s lawyer said: “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behaviour to employees is definitely illegal.”

He claims that Megan then moved him from a monthly salary to an ad-hoc style of employment, with bookings becoming less frequent while he was allegedly not allowed to seek employment elsewhere. He also accused her of calling him a “fat b*tch” and told him to “spit your food out... you don’t need to be eating”.