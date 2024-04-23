Time100 2024: What musicians joined Dua Lipa in this year’s list?
Having been announced as a member of the prestigious Time100 Most Influential People in 2024 after featuring on the cover of the publication, Dua Lipa has now been joined by a cast of other names from the world of music after the publication of the list.
Having seen her inclusion in the list penned by Patti Smith (who is currently being searched for after being name-checked on Taylor Swift’s new album), Lipa has been joined by rapper 21 Savage, Kylie Minogue, Burna Boy and Jack Antonoff - producer extraordinaire who has worked with Taylor Swift and several other high profile pop artists.
Outside the world of music, there were also inclusions for Michael J. Fox, Maya Rudolph, actors Jeffrey Wright and Dev Patel and a beautiful writeup about Hayao Miyazaki by fellow director, Guillermo del Toro.
The TIME100 list is an annual ranking published by TIME magazine that highlights the 100 most influential people in the world. The list includes individuals from a wide range of fields, such as politics, business, entertainment, technology, science, philanthropy, and more. It recognizes those who have made a significant impact on the world through their work, ideas, and actions.
The list is divided into categories like Leaders, Titans, Artists, Innovators, and Icons, and each category features individuals who have excelled in their respective fields. The selection process involves nominations from TIME's editors and staff, as well as suggestions from previous TIME100 honorees. The list often includes a mix of high-profile figures and emerging talents.
The full list of Time100 Most Influential People of 2024 is available to read online, but for those wanting a physical copy of the publication, read on below.
Time100 Most Influential People of 2024: complete list of musicians
- Dua Lipa (written by Patti Smith)
- 21 Savage (written by Burna Boy)
- Kylie Minogue (written by Chris Martin)
- Burna Boy (written by Angélique Kidjo)
- Jack Antonoff (written by Maren Morris)
When is the Time Magazine issue featuring the “Time100 Most Influential People of 2024” out?
The issue, featuring four different cover stars, is available now through retailers across the United Kingdom including W.H. Smiths.
