Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three times GRAMMY and seven times BRIT award winning pop star Dua Lipa will be playing a very special show at the historic Royal Albert Hall this autumn. This announcement of a one-off hometown performance comes after Dua Lipa has been confirmed as a headliner for Glastonbury 2024 along with SZA and Coldplay.

Her third studio album Radical Optimism, including hit tracks like her latest singles Training Season and Houdini, is going to be released on 3 May this year. This will give fans plenty of time to learn all the songs for her Royal Albert Hall performance on 17 October 2024.

When do Dua Lipa tickets for the Royal Albert Hall go on sale?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue have said there will be no Priority Booking presale available for Friends and Patrons and that most of the tickets will go on general sale with Ticketmaster at 10am on 12 April. There will also be a very limited amount of tickets on sale from their box office and you can buy these by calling them.

While the Royal Albert Hall are not holding a presale, Dua Lipa shared on an Instagram post that those in the UK and Ireland who pre-order her new album through the official store will have access to a presale for tickets on 10 April. She also shared: “this is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you.”

How much will Dua Lipa tickets cost?