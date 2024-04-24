Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis rushed to hospital with suspected pneumonia

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis was recently rushed to hospital with suspected pneumonia.

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis was recently rushed to hospital with suspected pneumonia. The actress who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2016, had been struggling for three weeks with a cough but had not sought medical help.

Stephanie Davis took to her Instagram Stories to share what had happened to her and said: “Had a bad chest for 3 weeks now. Went to the doctors today and they sent me to the hospital thinking it was pneumonia, thankfully it’s not, it's just a really bad infection I can’t shift. My lovely mum sat with me for most of the day. So grateful for all she does and has done for me. Felt like it was a therapy session. We ended the day on a good laugh both nearly wetting ourselves in the carpark when she screamed thinking her car was bashed, dented and scratched and then vigorously tried to wipe the mark off to realise it wasn’t her car”, followed by a crying emoji.

Stephanie also said: “Love you mum & thanks for always being there I’ve been put on steroids now (they never agree with me) and more antibiotics and something to break my chest up so hopefully can have a day cough free soon.”

Stephanie Davis who recently appeared on Coronation Street as Courtney Vance, played Sinead O’Connor in Hollyoaks and joined ITV’s Coronation Street last year. Stephanie was a runner up in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 and has a son Caben from a previous relationship with Jeremy McConnell, the pair met on the show.

Stephanie is now in a relationship with Joe McKalroy and the couple started dating in November 2021. After leaving her role as Courtney Vance in Coronation Street, Stephanie has pursued a career in music.