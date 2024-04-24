Coronation Street is set for a major plot twist next week. (Picture: Getty Images)

Next week's Coronation Street spoilers have promised a surprising twist in Adam Barlow's love life.

After a tumultuous period following his divorce from Sarah Platt due to her affair with Damon Hay, Adam has been navigating life with newfound challenges, notably managing his legal practice. With Alya Nazir's recent departure to work with Rich at Fabian's, Adam has found himself struggling to keep things afloat. This became more apparent when a client informed him of their decision to shift their business to Fabian's, leaving Adam and Dee-Dee in a bind.

As tensions rise, Alya returns to the solicitors' office to retrieve a client file, only to find Adam overwhelmed with administrative tasks. Their strained situation escalates when Adam contemplates withdrawing from their joint work with Fabian's, prompting Dee-Dee to criticize his attitude and urge him to focus on the tasks at hand.

Later in the week, a meeting is scheduled between Rich, Alya, and Adam. However, Adam is caught off guard when Alya reveals her upcoming move to Dublin. In a bid to impress her, Adam provides a case summary, leading to a collaborative effort between him and Alya on a shared case. Their professional rapport takes a personal turn as they share a moment of connection, culminating in a kiss.