Kym Marsh will play Cruella de Vil, in “101 Dalmatians the musical”.

“Coronation Street” star Kym Marsh has announced her new leading role. She’s swapping the small screen for the stage as she’ll be taking on the role of one of Disney’s most notorious villans, Cruella de Vil, in “101 Dalmatians the musical”.

Marsh, who portrayed Michelle Connor on the ITV soap between 2006 and 2019, said she is “over the moon” to be playing “the iconic” de Vil. She added in a statement: “Has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?! Obviously she's a million miles away from me in real life – and my dogs are very glad about that – but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Waterloo Road” star, who was also a contestant on BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing”, is just one of many actresses who have portrayed puppy snatcher De Vil in various adaptions of the beloved Disney story. Emma Stone played De Vill in 2021 film ‘Cruella’, which explained the backstory of why she did become so evil. Glenn Close also took on the role in the 1996 real life retelling of the original 1961 animated classic. Written by Douglas Hodge, whose acting credits include “Joker”, “Catastrophe” and “The Great”, the story sees twisted fashionista Cruella plotting to turn Dalmatian puppies into a fur coat.

Marsh, aged 47, continued in her statement: "Douglas and Johnny [McKnight] have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I'm already finding myself humming under my breath. The “101 Dalmatians” story spans generations and I'm sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production."

The 101 Dalmatians musical originally premiered in London in summer 2022, with “The Wheel of Time's” Kate Fleetwood as De Vil. The theatre production is returning to the stage in June, with Marsh in the lead role during most performances. Launching at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday June 22, where it runs for a week, the show will then travel to cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Dublin, Liverpool, Cardiff and Aberdeen. Tickets for “101 Dalmatians the musical” are on sale now.

More information about the tour dates at all 11 venues, and how you can buy tickets follows in this article.

101 Dalamatians the musical tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

101 Dalmatians' UK and Ireland tour will be at the following venues throughout the summer. Please note, Marsh is scheduled to perform at all venues except Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

June 22-29: New Wimbledon Theatre, London

July 2-6: The Alexandra, Birmingham

July 9-13: Theatre Royal, Norwich

July 16-20: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

July 23-27: Curve, Leicester

July 30-August 10: Palace Theatre, Manchester

August 13-17: Grand Opera House, Belfast

August 20-24: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

August 27-September 1: Theatre Royal, Newcastle

September 5-8: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

September 17-21: Gaiety Theatre, Dublin