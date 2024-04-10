Iconic eighties childrens’ TV favourites are returning to our screens after 36 years

I can barely contain myself that iconic eighties children's TV favourites are returning to our screens after 36 years, yes you read that correctly, 36 years! For those of you who were fans of Button Moon and Willo the Wisp, they are coming back and sooner than you think!

Eighties favourites Button Moon and Willo the Wisp will be returning to our screens in June of this year and will be landing on BritBox UK. For those of you who were fans of Button Moon, every episode of it will be added to the digital subscription service. If Willo the Wisp was more your thing, the first two series of it will also be added.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Button Moon and want to know more about it, the show followed the characters of Mr and Mrs Spoon who travelled in his baked bean can spaceship across the sky. The first episode was aired in 1980 and it ran until 1988, there were 13 episodes to begin with, followed by 91 more.

When it comes to the iconic show Willo the Wisp, it was narrated by Kenneth Williams (he voiced all the characters in the show) and it first aired back in 1981. As for what Willo the Wisp was about, well Willo was a sprite formed from gas, other characters included Mavis the fairy, Evil Edna (a witch shaped like a TV, yes you read that correctly) and Arthur the caterpillar.

Disney did attempt to revive the show Willo the Wisp later in 2005 with James Dreyfus as the narrator, it did not take off like the original series with Kenneth Williams did.