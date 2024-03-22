Ghosts: BBC studios confirms Ghosts is returning for 'three to four' new remakes
Ghosts fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as even though the UK series may have ended on BBC, it has been revealed that there are "three to four" international remakes currently "in the works".
Spanning three seasons, Ghosts was a laugh-out-loud comedy about a woman who inherits a crumbling mansion which also happens to be home to gang of spirits from throughout the centuries. The premise has made it a huge hit, with the series appealing to audiences around the world.
In 2021, it got its first remake, with Ghosts US. This show is currently in its third season, which just dropped in February, and has already been renewed for a fourth, beating the run of the original series.
As its popularity has grown, other countries are wanting to make their own versions, much to the delight of fans. So, how many more Ghosts remakes will there be? Here's everything we know so far.
Will there be a Ghosts remake?
Yes, there already is one Ghosts remake, with Ghosts US airing on CBS for American audiences and already scoring a fourth season thanks to its high ratings. However, reported by Deadline, one of the hit BBC show’s creators, Simon Farnaby, recently told a podcast that a Ghosts remake was also going to be coming to in Germany and Spain.
This was confirmed by Matt Forde, who runs BBC Studios Global Entertainment. Speaking at the 2024 French TV industry festival Series Mania, he said: "there are two or three other versions in the works." Forde added: "We love those shows and love the UK versions. We are finding ways into these worlds in local creative communities."
Where can I watch Ghosts?
All episodes of Ghosts series one to five and Ghosts US are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
