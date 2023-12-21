Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ghosts, a popular British sitcom from the guys behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, comes to an end with a Christmas special episode. The series debuted in 2019 with the Six Idiots joined by Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie, and Stath Lets Flats alums Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix. The show ran for five seasons on BBC One, with Wix leaving in season four, and the curtain will fall on the sitcom this week.

Alison and Mike, a couple who inherited a house haunted by a troupe of Ghosts that only Alison can see and hear. As the pair learn that the ghosts are a squabbling, difficult group, they do their best to live in peace with the dead. In the latest episode, Alison and Mike change their mind about selling up and leaving their home, and their ghostly friends, forever, setting the scene for a Christmas episode in which the gang can spend the holiday together.

BBC sitcom Ghosts comes to an end with the 2023 Christmas special

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they must make room for an extra guest this year as Mike’s mum,, Betty, is staying at the haunted home for Christmas, causing Alison and Mike to lose their patience as she meddles in their lives. Meanwhile, the gang’s oldest ghost, Robin, isn’t feeling very festive and the rest of the undead try to get him into the spirit, but they’re hard pressed as he can’t seem to shake the holiday blues.

Is there a trailer for the Ghosts Christmas special 2023?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of the Ghosts Christmas special 2023?

Charlotte Ritchie as Alison

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike

Mathew Baynton as Thomas

Simon Farnaby as Julian

Martha Howe-Douglas as Lady Button

Jim Howick as Pat

Laurence Rickard as Robin

Ben Willbond as Captain

Lolly Adefope as Kitty

Laurence Rickard as Humphrey

Sutara Gayle as Betty (guest appearance)

Who is Sutara Gayle?

Sutara Gayle is a guest star who previously appeared in the 2020 Christmas special of Ghosts, where she played Mike's mum Betty. Her other roles include appearances in TV dramas Magpie Murders, Silent Witness, and Strike, and Black Cake.

When is the Ghosts Christmas special on TV?