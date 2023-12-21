BBC Ghosts Christmas special 2023: release date and time of TV show finale A Christmas Gift, cast, and trailer
BBC sitcom Ghosts to end with Christmas Day special episode featuring a special guest star
Ghosts, a popular British sitcom from the guys behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, comes to an end with a Christmas special episode. The series debuted in 2019 with the Six Idiots joined by Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie, and Stath Lets Flats alums Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix. The show ran for five seasons on BBC One, with Wix leaving in season four, and the curtain will fall on the sitcom this week.
Alison and Mike, a couple who inherited a house haunted by a troupe of Ghosts that only Alison can see and hear. As the pair learn that the ghosts are a squabbling, difficult group, they do their best to live in peace with the dead. In the latest episode, Alison and Mike change their mind about selling up and leaving their home, and their ghostly friends, forever, setting the scene for a Christmas episode in which the gang can spend the holiday together.
However, they must make room for an extra guest this year as Mike’s mum,, Betty, is staying at the haunted home for Christmas, causing Alison and Mike to lose their patience as she meddles in their lives. Meanwhile, the gang’s oldest ghost, Robin, isn’t feeling very festive and the rest of the undead try to get him into the spirit, but they’re hard pressed as he can’t seem to shake the holiday blues.
Is there a trailer for the Ghosts Christmas special 2023?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of the Ghosts Christmas special 2023?
- Charlotte Ritchie as Alison
- Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike
- Mathew Baynton as Thomas
- Simon Farnaby as Julian
- Martha Howe-Douglas as Lady Button
- Jim Howick as Pat
- Laurence Rickard as Robin
- Ben Willbond as Captain
- Lolly Adefope as Kitty
- Laurence Rickard as Humphrey
- Sutara Gayle as Betty (guest appearance)
Who is Sutara Gayle?
Sutara Gayle is a guest star who previously appeared in the 2020 Christmas special of Ghosts, where she played Mike's mum Betty. Her other roles include appearances in TV dramas Magpie Murders, Silent Witness, and Strike, and Black Cake.
When is the Ghosts Christmas special on TV?
The Ghosts Christmas special, A Christmas Gift, will air on BBC One at 7.45pm on Christmas Day. It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast. All previous episodes of Ghosts are available to watch now on iPlayer.
