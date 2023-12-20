Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson open Doctor Who season 14 with Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road

Doctor Who came back in style this year with three 60th anniversary specials which saw David Tennant bi-generate into Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. Now Gatwa will have the spotlight to himself with his first full episode as the Doctor in Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road.

As the title suggests, the episode will also see the introduction of the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, the youngest companion to date. The special also sees the return of Seventh Doctor companion Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) who also appeared in the final anniversary special, The Giggle.

Russell T Davies is back with his hand on the tiller, having returned as showrunner this year after a 13 year hiatus. Teasers of the special have already been shared by the BBC, and Doctor Who’s first ever Christmas single, The Goblin Song, was released this month, giving a taste of what to expect.

Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, stars Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and Bonnie Langford

Is there a trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special 2023?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

What is The Church on Ruby Road about?

The Christmas episode will follow on from where The Giggle left off, with the 15th Doctor leaving London in his TARDIS, and meeting his mysterious new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Some aspects of the plot have been revealed - for instance we know that the Doctor will meet Ruby as the pair board a flying goblin ship and attempt to save a human baby who is being served to the Goblin King for dinner.

Who is in the cast of The Church on Ruby Road?

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Davina McCall as herself

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood

Michelle Greenidge as Carla

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

Jinkx Monsoon as unknown villain

Angela Wynter as Cherry

Lukas DiSparrow as Cello Goblin

Andy Francis as Keyboard Goblin

Giuseppe Lentini as Goblin

Millie Gibson is the youngest Doctor Who companion

Where was the Doctor Who Christmas special 2023 filmed?

Filming for The Church on Ruby Road began in early 2023 and was overseen by director Mark Tonderai who previously helmed season 11 episodes The Ghost Monument and Rosa five years ago.

Filming for the new season took place at Wolf Studios in Cardiff, a new studio with six film stages. Other productions filmed there include Industry, His Dark Materials, I Hate Suzie, and A Discovery of Witches.

When is the release date of the Doctor Who Christmas special 2023?

The Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, December 25, at 5.55pm, straight after the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. The special is 55 minutes long and will be available to watch on iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

When is Doctor Who season 14 coming out?