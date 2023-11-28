The BBC has released first look images of the Doctor Who Christmas special 2023

The BBC previously shared a sneak peak at the new season coming next year, which showed Gatwa and Gibson in distinctly ‘70s outfits, with The Doctor in a blue pinstriped suit and his hair in an afro, and Ruby wearing a black and cream power suit.

Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor in first look image from the Christmas special

We know that Gatwa will make his Doctor Who debut in the final 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, on December 9, with Gibson joining him two weeks later for the Christmas Day special episode. Now we know how Sex Education star Gatwa, and Coronation Street alum Gibson will look on their first episode together on Doctor Who.

What are the Doctor Who first look photos?

The two pictures don’t give an awful lot away, but they do show what the new Doctor and his companion will look like in the Christmas episode. The images show Gatwa's 15th Doctor wearing a brown leatherlook jacket, whilst Gisbon is sporting a black jacket with white wool trim over a pink knitted jumper with a simple necklace.

First look image of Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who Christmas special 2023

One photo, which is the most revealing, shows the 15th Doctor and Ruby apparently tied back to back against a wooden support in a dimly lit room. Although presumably in some level of danger, the Doctor is turned towards Ruby and smiling, whilst she looks at him in wonder.

The other preview image shows Ncuti looking seriously into the distance as snow falls around him. Eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a tear running down his cheek. Doctor Who viewers will know that Christmas specials tend to be emotional - whether it’s the 10th Doctor watching the destruction of the Racnoss, Kylie Minogue dissipating into atoms on the Titanic spaceship, or the 11th Doctor regenerating after a long battle on Trenzalore - and it seems that this year will be no different.

