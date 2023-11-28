What the actors who played the Doctor's companions are doing now, from Marvel films to prime time dramas

The Doctor has seen their fair share of companions over the years and the actors who played them have gone onto other huge projects. Rose Tyler became The Doctor’s first companion, Rose Tyler, in the rebooted version of the show in 2005.

She was followed by many many more, some of whom met grisly ends in the series, but most of the stars have gone onto big projects off the back of Doctor Who, which made them British household names.

Other actors have been met with scandals following their time on the show, torpedoing their chances of a comeback, and their careers going forward. This is where the actors who played the 9th to 13th Doctor’s companions are now:

Where are the Doctor Who companions actors now?

Mandip Gill (Yasmin Khan, 13th Doctor’s companion)

Yasmin was the last companion to leave the Doctor’s side ahead of the anniversary specials this year, so it’s not a surprise that Mandip hasn’t had any other screen roles yet. However, she is set to star in upcoming animated series Big Lizard, opposite Josh Widdicombe, and in the romantic comedy This Time Next Year.

Bradley Walsh (Graham O'Brien, 13th Doctor’s companion)

Another companion to Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation, Walsh was already a household name when he took the role as comic relief character Graham. Since leaving the series last year he has presented the reboot of game show Blankety Blank, and returned to his role as host of quiz show The Chase.

Bradley Walsh presents the Blankety Blank reboot on BBC One

Tosin Cole (Ryan Sinclair, 13th Doctor’s companion)

Tosin left the series shortly before his co-stars Mandip and Brad, and he’s racked up plenty of screen credits in the two years since. His first post-Who part was the role of Phil in the romantic drama film The Souvenir: Part II. He has also starred in crime drama 61st Street, historical biopic Till, and will appear in the upcoming Bob Marley biopic Three Little Birds.

Pearl Mackie (Bill Potts, 12th Doctor’s companion)

Bill was the final companion to Peter Capaldi’s Doctor, appearing in the show for just one season in 2017. Her big roles since then include voice parts in children’s series Best & Bester, and Lloyd of the Flies, the part of Honour Newton in comedy romance Tom Jones, and a major role as Alysse in Netflix political thriller The Diplomat.

Pearl Mackie in Netflix political thriller The Diplomat

Jenna Coleman (Clara Oswald, 11th and 12th Doctor’s companion)

Coleman starred alongside Capaldi and Matt Smith, playing the enigmatic Clara, and assumed the role of The Doctor when the Time Lord was incapacitated. Her major credits include playing the eponymous queen in PBS drama Victoria, starring as Marie-Andrée Leclerc in BBC true crime drama The Serpent, and playing the lead part in Prime drama series Wilderness.

Karen Gillan (Amy Pond, 11th Doctor’s companion)

Gillan is one of the most successful Doctor Who companions, after being zapped back in time by the Weeping Angels in 2012, the actress has gone on to play Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and other MCU films. She also starred in the Jumanji reboots and 2023 comedy film Late Bloomers, and is due to appear in crime thriller Sleeping Dogs, set for release next year.

Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams, 11th Doctor’s companion)

Arthur Darvill’s Rory was zapped out of Doctor Who at the same time as his wife Amy. He has also built an impressive CV in the more than 10 years since. He played Reverend Paul Coates in all three seasons of Broadchurch (also starring 10th Doctor David Tennant), played Rip Hunter in DC action series Legends of Tomorrow, and most recently starred as Ernest Wantage in Windrush drama Three Little Birds.

Catherine Tate (Donna Noble, 10th Doctor’s companion)

Comedian Catherine Tate, like Bradley Walsh was already well known when she joined Doctor Who. Whilst she has returned as Donna for the 60th anniversary specials, she has also had many other roles, starring as Sarah Postern in comedy series Big School, Nellie Bertram in the US version of The Office, and played multiple roles in Netflix comedy series Hard Cell.

Freema Agyeman in Dreamland

Freema Agyeman (Martha Jones, 10th Doctor’s companion)

Agyeman played Martha, the tragic companion who fell for the Doctor when he was still pining for his lost love, Rose, before leaving the time traveller to join UNIT. Agyeman has since appeared in crime drama Law and Order: UK, Netflix sci-fi series Sense8, and US hospital drama New Amsterdam. Her most recent role was as Trish in comedy drama Dreamland.

John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness, 9th and 10th Doctor’s companion)

Jack Harkness appeared sporadically in Doctor Who before becoming the star of series spin-off Torchwood. He later had a main role as Dark Archer in DC series Arrow, and has appeared as himself on I’m A Celebrity, Loose Women, and Dancing on Ice. In 2021 Barrowman was the subject of sexual harassment allegations from 20 women, which resulted in a planned Doctor Who return being scrapped and all but ended his career.

Billie Piper (Rose Tyler, 9th and 10th Doctor’s companion)

Rose is arguably the most well known companion of Doctor Who since the reboot - she was there from the start alongside Christopher Ecclestone, and had a major romantic storyline with Tennant’s 10th Doctor. Since then her biggest roles include leading parts in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Penny Dreadful, and I Hate Suzie. She is also rumoured to play Rose again in the next Doctor Who special, Wild Blue Yonder.

Noel Clarke (Mickey Smith, 9th and 10th Doctor’s companion)

