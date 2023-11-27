Rose Tyler is rumoured to return in the second Doctor Who anniversary special, Wild Blue Yonder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second Doctor Who 60th anniversary special episode, Wild Blue Yonder, could see Billie Piper return as the Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler, according to a website that records the cast members of films and TV shows.

The first special, The Star Beast, which aired on Saturday November 25 saw David Tennant return as the Doctor, this time in his 14th incarnation rather than 10th, and Catherine Tate come back as the Doctor’s friend and former companion Donna Noble.

Billie Piper is rumoured to return as Rose Tyler in the second Doctor Who anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also reprising their roles were Jacqueline King as Donna’s mother Sylvia, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart. And there are more comebacks in the pipeline. The late Bernard Cribbins is expected to appear in his final screen role as Donna’s granddad Wilf, whilst Bonnie Langford, who was in the 2022 special, will return as companion Mel Bush.

But it would be a major surprise for fans of the show if Billie Piper did make a return as Rose, especially given the way her story ended back in 2010. This is what we know about the character’s rumoured return so far:

Is Billie Piper returning as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who?

Billie Piper’s Doctor Who return has not been confirmed for the next Doctor Who special, but there is reason to suspect that she is making a comeback as Rose Tyler, the 9th and 10th Doctors’ companion.

Film and TV database IMDB has listed Piper as a cast member in the next special, with her playing the character of Rose Tyler. IMDB is not always accurate on upcoming cast lists, but it’s the biggest hint so far that the actress is returning for the special.

Rose Tyler was a companion of the 9th and 10th Doctors

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would not be the first time Piper has returned to Doctor Who after leaving the show - she was initially written out of the series in the 2006 episode Doomsday, before returning in season four, and then making another comeback, this time as a manifestation of Bad Wolf rather than as Rose per se, in the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor.

Roses' return was also hinted in The Star Beast when Donna's daughter was revealed to be called Rose, shocking The Doctor. Ultimately, we won’t know for sure if Piper is returning as Rose until Wild Blue Yonder airs this Saturday (December 2), as her participation in the series will be a closely guarded secret if it is the case.

Who is in the cast of Wild Blue Yonder?

Other cast members who definitely are in Wild Blue Yonder are David Tennant as the 14 Doctor, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham.