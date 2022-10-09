Langford played the role of Mel Bush during the 1980s

Bonnie Langford famously played the role of Mel Bush during a stint on the show between 1986 and 1987. But could she return to the popular BBC drama?

Here is all you need to know:

Bonnie Langford will return to Doctor Who (Getty Images)

Who is Bonnie Langford?

Bonnie Langford is an English actress, dancer and singer. She is best known for her appearances in the TV series Just William, Doctor Who and Eastenders.

Langford rose to fame as a child actress with notable performances coming in the 1976 film Bugzy Malone, Wombling Free and Just William. Langford was given the opportunity to join long running science fiction series Doctor Who at the age of 23 and became the companion for the sixth doctor, Colin Baker. Langford also acted as the companion to the seventh doctor in the series Sylvester McCoy.

Since leaving the Tardis, Langford has enjoyed a successful career in pantomime and has appeared in Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Peter Pan.

The 58-year old actress was also a part of the first ever line up for popular British television series Dancing on Ice in 2006. Langford performed very well on the show and finished in third place overall during the inaugural series of the show.

Langford’s popularity saw her return to the ice eight years later for a special all-star series of Dancing on Ice which consisted of fans favourites from previous series of the show. Langford was defeated in week five of the show during her second appearance.

Langford’s most recent acting role on TV came when she joined long running-BBC soap opera series Eastenders. Langford was originally brought in to play the role of Carmel Kazemi on a one off basis however, the producers of the show later offered her a permanent role and she remained an ever present member of the cast for three years from 2015 until 2018.

Who was Mel Bush in Doctor Who?

Bonnie Langford played the role of Mel Bush during the 1980s (Getty Imaes)

Mel Bush was the penultimate companion of the classic series of Doctor Who which originally ran for 26 seasons from 1963 until 1989.

Bush was the companion to the sixth doctor Colin Baker and his successor Sylvester McCoy. Mel’s first appearance comes as part of the 14 part story The Trial of a Time Lord. Mel is a computer programmer from the 20th century who originates from West Sussex. She is described as an optimistic character who is a health enthusiast.

Mel’s final appearance on the series came in 1987 when she made the decision to remain with galactic confidence trickster Sabalom Glitz.

When will Mel Bush return to Doctor Who?

Showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed that Langford will return to Doctor Who to play the role of Mel Bush during the first series of future Doctor Ncuti Gatwa in 2024. The Sex Education actor has been confirmed as the replacment for current Doctor Jodie Whitaker.

Whitakers finale is a 90-minute epic which is expected to pay tribute to past time lords with the episode titled as The Power of the Doctor.

What has Bonnie Langford said about her Doctor Who return?

The extent of Langford’s role within the new series of Doctor Who is yet to be revealed. However, the actress has revealed that she is keen to see a development in the character arc of Mel Bush.