EastEnders star Samantha Womack has updated fans on her ongoing breast cancer treatment

Samantha Womack has shared an update on her ongoing breast cancer treatment as she thanks fans for their support.

The actress, 49, revealed that she had had a lumpectomy and lymph node surgery as well as sharing that she is due to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Womack, who is most known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, shared her breast cancer diagnosis back in August.

During the announcement of her cancer diagnosis she also paid tribute to Grease actress Olivia Newton-John who had passed away after a battle with the same illness.

Womack took to Instagram on Thursday 6 September to thank fans for their support and share an update of her cancer treatment.

The actress who has 87,000 followers on Instagram told her fans: "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me love after I shared my story about battling with breast cancer.

"So just to tell you where I’m at, I’ve had my operation. I had a lumpectomy and lymph node removal, and I am now going to start my first session of chemotherapy."

"I have read all of your stories and messages. They’ve blown me away, genuinely. And I just wanted to say thank you.

“I’m very humbled by the fact that everyone has reached out. So, I’ll keep you posted. Just a huge thank you and sending you all lots of love."

What treatment has Samantha Womack had?

Samantha Womack has undergone a lumpectomy which is a surgery that aims to conserve the breast.

Samantha Womack attends the Inside Soap Awards, at Ministry Of Sound on October 21, 2013

The surgery removes the tumour and some of the healthy tissue that surrounds the tumour to ensure the breast is saved.

A lumpectomy is different to a mastectomy which removes the entire breast, whereas a lumpectomy only removes the tumour and aims to preserve the breast as much as possible.

Samantha Womack also had a lymph node removal which takes out one or more lymph nodes which can be used to check whether the cancer has spread.

What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK and according to the NHS, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

It is vital that people check their breasts regularly to ensure they are aware of any changes to their breasts.

The first noticeable symptom of breast cancer can be a lump or area of thickened tissue in the breast.

Breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! have also added the following signs and symptoms to look out for when checking your breasts:

CoppaFeel! is urging anyone who notices any of these common symptoms to go and get checked by a doctor.

Changes in skin texture - puckering or dimpling

Swelling in your armpit or around your collarbone

Constant, unusual pain in your breast or armpit

Nipple discharge

A sudden, unusual change in shape or size

Nipple inversion or change in direction

A rash or crusting of the nipple or surrounding area