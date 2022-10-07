Ozzy Osbourne was seen in Los Angeles days after wife Sharon spoke about his Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy Osbourne has been seen looking frail while walking in Los Angeles as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease.

The British rock and roll star, 73, first publicly shared his diagnosis in 2019 but has been suffering with the incurable condition that affects movement and muscle use since 2003.

Ozzy was seen walking with his aide in LA days after his wife of 40-years, Sharon, 69, revealed that the ongoing health battle “brought them closer” but continues to “break her heart.”

Ozzy Osbourne has been suffering with Parkinson’s disease for nearly two decades (Pic: Getty)

Sharon opened up about her Black Sabbath alum husband’s condition to Jeremy Paxman on his ITV documentary earlier this week.

She said: “I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man.

“Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it. When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse.”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married for 40 years (Pic:Getty)

Ozzy walked around his Los Angeles neighbourhood with his aide who helped his movement with an orange belt amid plans to move back to their UK home.

The Prince of Darkness has suffered a string of health issues on top of his Parkinson’s diagnosis over the past four years including a staph infection, pneumonia, Covid-19 and undergoing a “major operation” on his neck in June.

Despite this, the rockstar could be seen laughing with his walking partner in the wake of performing a halftime show on 8 September for Buffalo Bills and LA Rams which marked his first performance in four years.

Ozzy performed at the half-time show for the LA Rams and Buffalo Bills (Pic:Getty)

Before he performed his hit Crazy Train during his seven-minute concert, Ozzy told Kerrang:

“I am going to put 110 percent into getting myself out there. Time is my most valuable asset...I don’t think I am going to be here in another 25 years.

“I’ve got a goal. The goal is to get back onstage. I had my last surgery in June. I can’t have any more, so whatever I make of it is entirely up to me now.”

Ozzy Osbourne performed at the NFL game for the first time in years (Pic:Getty)