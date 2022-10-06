The Love Island stars shared the gender of their baby in an Instagram clip

A week after revealing they are expecting their first child, Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, both 23, shared a sweet clip revealing the gender of their baby on Instagram.

The clip was shared with Molly’s 6.7 million Instagram followers and received over 1.5 million likes.

In the video, Molly is standing in her Cheshire home and holding an enormous ivory balloon with the words boy or girl written in gold.

An excited Molly-Mae can be seen jumping up and down as Tommy walks over with a large pin. As he pricks the balloon it bursts with pink confetti revealing the baby will be a girl.

The beauty-works ambassador captioned the heartwarming clip with the words, “OUR LITTLE… 👼🏼”

Family and celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the happy couple.

Fellow love-islander and best friend Maura Higgins wrote “I just love this so much.”

Youtuber Saffron Barker commented: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous 💕”.

And clean-influencer Mrs Hinch added: “I can’t cope 😭😭😭 🎀 congratulations to you both, a beautiful love story xxxx”.

The Pretty Little Thing creative director and boxer first got together on season five of Love Island in 2019. Although favourites to win, the couple came in second just behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The reality tv couple announced they were expecting on social media last week after keeping it a secret for over five months.

Molly-Mae is six months pregnant with her first child and has already chosen a name for the baby.

