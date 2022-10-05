Register
PrettyLittleThing accused of being ‘unfair’ towards Gemma Owen as fans compare Love Islander’s collection to Molly-Mae

Love Island star Gemma Owen has divided fans after releasing her collection with PrettyLittleThing

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:11 am

Gemma Owen’s fans have accused PrettyLittleThing of being “unfair” towards the Love Island star, after comparing the promotion for her collection to Molly-Mae Hague.

The Love Island Contestant, 19, from Chester, who is an ambassador for Manchester-based fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, left fans eagerly anticipating her collection after a deal was announced in August.

She finally released her first edit with the company on Monday 3 October, however fans have taken to social media claiming that it is “underwhelming”.

Gemma has launched her first edit with PLT.

The collection includes a range of items suited for the autumn season, including neutral toned trousers and an olive green knitted crop jumper.

Clothes cost as little as £10 for a high neck crop top, to £75 for a maxi puffer coat.

But fans have not been impressed by this drop and many have compared it to the much more extensive coverage of Molly-Mae.

Gemma has released her first collab with PLT but fans have been underwhelmed

They took to the Pretty Little Thing Instagram to have their say.

One fan wrote: “The build up to Gemma’s edit is so underwhelming, what’s going on this is so not PLT like hope y’all do better for her collection..

Another said: “They just dropped the edit, without any promo. @prettylittlething why so much unfairness towards Gemma Owen?”

But not everyone agrees, others were happy for the young TV star’s announcement.

Gemma is a brand ambassador for PLT.

A happy fan said: “She came, she saw and she conquered.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations Gemma. You deserve everything good.”

Gemma announced the edit on her own Instagram, writing: “PRETTYLITTLETHING x GEMMA OWEN.

“My first edit with PLT is now live! I hope you love it as much as I do.

“This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to bring you all on this journey with me.”

Her Love Island boyfriend Luca Bish commented “Finally,” and fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri said: “Congrats angel!”

Gemma has also collaborated with jewellery designer Abbot Lyon and equestrian clothing maker Holland and Cooper.

