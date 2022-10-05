Love Island star Gemma Owen has divided fans after releasing her collection with PrettyLittleThing

Gemma Owen’s fans have accused PrettyLittleThing of being “unfair” towards the Love Island star, after comparing the promotion for her collection to Molly-Mae Hague.

The Love Island Contestant, 19, from Chester, who is an ambassador for Manchester-based fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, left fans eagerly anticipating her collection after a deal was announced in August.

She finally released her first edit with the company on Monday 3 October, however fans have taken to social media claiming that it is “underwhelming”.

Gemma has launched her first edit with PLT.

The collection includes a range of i tems suited for the autumn season, including neutral toned trousers and an olive green knitted crop jumper.

Clothes cost as little as £10 for a high neck crop top, to £75 for a maxi puffer coat.

Advertisement

But fans have not been impressed by this drop and many have compared it to the much more extensive coverage of Molly-Mae.

Gemma has released her first collab with PLT but fans have been underwhelmed

They took to the Pretty Little Thing Instagram to have their say.

One fan wrote: “The build up to Gemma’s edit is so underwhelming, what’s going on this is so not PLT like hope y’all do better for her collection..

Advertisement

Another said: “They just dropped the edit, without any promo. @prettylittlething why so much unfairness towards Gemma Owen?”

But not everyone agrees, others were happy for the young TV star’s announcement.

Gemma is a brand ambassador for PLT.

A happy fan said: “She came, she saw and she conquered.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations Gemma. You deserve everything good.”

Gemma announced the edit on her own Instagram , writing: “PRETTYLITTLETHING x GEMMA OWEN.

Advertisement

“My first edit with PLT is now live! I hope you love it as much as I do.

“This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to bring you all on this journey with me.”

Her Love Island boyfriend Luca Bish commented “Finally,” and fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri said: “Congrats angel!”