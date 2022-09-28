Neither of the 23-year-olds found love on the ITV show and were dumped from the villa

Mollie Salmon and George Tasker have become step-siblings, less than two months after taking part in ITV’s Love Island.

The reality TV stars, both 23, did their stint in on the show in separate villas as Casa Amor bombshells.

Neither of them found love and were sent home after the islanders they got to know chose to stay with their original partners.

However, during the reunion episode of the ITV reality series, Mollie’s dad met George’s mum.

The pair have since married in St Ives, Cornwall - making Mollie and George step-siblings.

With many fans speculating that Mollie and George were dating, after seeing pictures of them together, the latter took to his Instagram story to explain.

He told his 30,000 followers: “So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad.

“So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.

George Tasker.

“They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married.”

He also shared a picture from his mum’s big day, captioned: “Congratulations mum”.

He donned an open button white shirt from ASOS with Uniqlo trousers, while his mum held a bouquet of flowers and showed off her foot tattoo with a stylish ankle length dress.

George entered the Casa Amor villa alongside five other male bombshells, where they were met by the original girls.

He began getting close to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and the pair even shared a bed, which led to footage which looked like something happened between the pair.

Ekin-Su denied anything happened and chose to remain coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti.

Mollie Salmon has left the Love Island villa.

Mollie entered the original Majorcan villa to meet the original boys, alongside five other female bombshells.

After having a flirt with Luca Bish, who only had eyes for Gemma Owen, Mollie moved onto Davide.

The pair even shared a kiss and slept in the same bed, but Davide chose to remain coupled up with Ekin-Su.