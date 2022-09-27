Gemma’s Tiffany & Co necklace was a previous talking point amongst fans, with the gold chain expected to cost over £20,000

Gemma Owen has teamed up with luxury jewellery brand Abbott Lyon for a “super special” collaboration.

The 19-year-old, who lives in North Wales, rose to fame this year after appearing on ITV reality show Love Island, where she finished runner-up alongside boyfriend Luca Bish.

Having previously been an international dressage rider and the daughter of ex-footballer Micheal Owen, viewers weren’t shocked to see her wearing experience jewellery in the villa.

Gemma Owen

Gemma’s gold chain Tiffany & Co necklace, which is expected to cost over £20,000, was once a talking point among fans.

Since leaving the villa, Luca treated her to a £6,500 Cartier bracelet when he asked her to be his girlfriend.

The reality TV star has now announced that she is collaborating with luxury personalised jewellery retailer Abbott Lyon.

She told her 2.1 million Instagram followers that the “design process has been amazing”, as she shared the exciting news.

Newcastle United's new signing Michael Owen carries his daughter, Gemma, as he is introduced to the fans at St James' Park on August 31, 2005 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Gemma wrote: “The wait is almost over… I am so excited to announce that I have collaborated with @abbottlyon to bring you something super special!

“As you know, I love my jewellery and so the design process has been amazing! I can’t wait to share what we have created with you all. Keep your eyes peeled and watch this space”

Luca commented on the post, writing: “Proud of you ❤️”

Whilst fellow islanders Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Tasha Ghouri and Danica Taylor congratulated the dressage rider.

Former islander Lucie Donlan called the reality star “amazing”, whilst another former islander Laura Anderson called her “stunning”.

Since leaving the villa, Gemma has followed in the footsteps of Molly-Mae by becoming a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing.

She described the six-figure deal with PLT as a “dream” and called the online fashion retailer her “go-to brand”.

The 19-year-old, who is currently taking a break from dressage competition due to her busy schedule, also owns her own business.

She founded OG Beachwear in 2020, after studying business and researching the swimwear fashion industry.