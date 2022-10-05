Paige Thorne has admitted to feeling “selfish” for taking time away from being a paramedic to go on reality TV

Paige Thorne has admitted that she felt “selfish” for taking time away from being a paramedic to appear on ITV’s Love Island earlier this year.

The Love Island star, 25, from Swansea, left the Love Island villa in fifth place alongside bombshell Adam Collard, who was doing his second stint on the ITV show.

She explained to Grazia that she has decided to return to her NHS role despite the plethora of fame the reality show has given her because she “really missed” her job.

“While I was in the Love Island villa, I really missed my job. I missed interacting with all my different patients and, sometimes, I felt so selfish that I’d taken so much time away from doing the job that I love and am passionate about,” Paige said.

Paige described her time on the reality TV show as “amazing”, while admitting that her appearance on the show has left her feeling nervous about returning to being a paramedic.

The reality TV star, who boasts over 1.5million Instagram followers, explained that she became a paramedic because she wanted to make a “positive impact” on the lives of other people.

She said the role involves staying up to date with new practices but she is “confident” that she will go back to being an effective member of staff now that she has returned to her team.

Having studied hard to achieve the role, Paige explained that her patients “appreciate” the kind of paramedic she is.

Paige said: “I’m not the kind of paramedic who puts on an overly professional voice or uses complicated terminology that some patients won’t understand — I am who I am.

“It makes them feel comfortable and at ease around me and we build a good rapport that generates the trust needed for the best treatment possible.”

Paige revealed that her favourite part of the job is meeting eldely people, although they can have “ruthless” opinions and one liners.

She said they help to put her life into perspective and often have the best advice.