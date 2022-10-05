Posting on Instagram, Amber Gill claimed Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story left her feeling “traumatised”

Amber Gill has claimed that she is unable to finish watching Netflix’sJeffrey Dahmer series as just one episode left her feeling “traumatised”.

The Love Island winner, 25, from Newcastle, explained to her almost 3 million Instagram followers that she wanted to jump on the “bandwagon” to watch Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

The crime series starring Evan Peters as the serial killer is largely told from the point of view of the victims. Jeffery Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Amber claims that after watching just one episode of the Netflix retelling, she was left feeling “traumatised”.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Pic: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX)

Love Island winner Amber Gill could only watch one episode of Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The Geordie-star posted a picture of herself as she explained that the series is not “an appropriate watch for a traumatised individual like myself”.

In a second story post, Amber said: “I just wanted to jump on the bandwagon but I will sit this one out.

“Right, I’m done. Not for me. No interest. Do not care to get inside the mind of a serial killer.

“Yeah, I’m just not built to watch things like this, because now I’ve only watched one episode. Now I’m gonna be side-eyeing everybody I see thinking that they’ve got a bowl of acid in their house, and that’s just not a healthy way to live life.”

The reality star asked her fans for “serious suggestions” that will “untramize” her, before revealing that she was going to watch comedy animation Rick and Morty instead of Netflix’s Dahmer.

Amber added: “Also apparently the victim’s family didn’t consent to it, which just makes watching it a bit icky as well.

“And then people on TikTok saying that they feel sorry for me.”

While many people have called Dahmer “sick” and “disusting”, some viewers have taken to social media saying that they “feel sorry for” the serial killer.

Amber Gill rose to fame in 2019, when she won the ITV reality series Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea.

After leaving the villa, she went on to present ITV2’s The Full Treatment with 2017 Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

The six-part series opened up the conversation about mental health and wellbeing, in connection with charity CALM.

This year, the reality star competed in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - but left after just two episodes.

