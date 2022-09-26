The new series by Glee writer Ryan Murphy has seen people taking to Twitter to criticise those fawning over Evan Peters in his new role

The show is due to be released in 2022 but there is no date yet.

People are taking to social media to criticise viewers of Netflix’s latest crime series that have begun romanticising the serial killer.

Written by Glee writer Ryan Murphy, Dahmer follows the life of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer as depicted by actor Evan Peters.

The American Horror Story star played a variety of fictional serial killers and murderers before taking on his role as the American serial killer.

Evan Peters stars in Dahmer

Fans of have had to be reminded that Dahmer was in fact real and undertook very evil acts to 17 men and boys of colour in Milwaukee, America.

The serial killer murdered and dismembered his 17 victims, with most of the murders involving necrophilia, cannibalism and the preservation of body parts.

Jeffery Dahmer was sentenced to 941 years in prison, the equivalent to 16 life terms, in 1992.

The serial killer, known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster was killed by another inmate in jail in 1994.

Evan Peters has pervious starred in American Horror Story and X-Men

Twitter users have been calling out those who have tweeted about finding Evan Peters attractive in his role.

Long-time fans of Evan knew that the actor was a “perfect fit” for the portrayal of the serial killer due to his previous acting credits.

Despite this, the casting decision has been criticised as viewers have appeared to romanticise Jeffery Dahmer because he is being played by the American Horror Story actor.

This is not the first time that the internet has seen this glamourising of serial killers, with the same thing happening on social media when Ross Lynch played Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer.

Serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. (Photo credit: EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Another instance of social media users romanticising notorious serial killers, saw Ted Bundy glamorised after Zac Efron portrayed him in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: “Jeffery Dahmer is kinda hot ngl” with photos of the serial killer included.

Another said: “Ok but the real Jeffery Dahmer was so f***ing hot”.

In response to many tweets like these, Twitter users have been taking to the platform to remind people of the serial killer’s crimes.

One wrote: “this is why i’m strongly against making films and shows about actual serial killers because people can’t seem to grasp how insensitive and disrespectful it is towards the victims and their families. idgaf if you find Evan Peters hot, Jeffery Dahmer was literally the devil.

Another commented: "Jeffrey Dahmer was a real monster, not a person but a monster, he killed 17 people.. so u guys truly look disgusting and crazy when you say he’s hot because he’s played by Evan Peters".

A third added: “#DahmerNetflix is out, let’s not romanticize Jeffrey Dahmer just because he is played by Evan Peters. Remember the victims.”

Other users have raised concerns over Evan Peters and whether the actor should receive some help after playing the role of the notorious serial killer.

One Twitter user said: “I hope Evan Peters is getting therapy after this portrayal cause this role is crazyyy #DahmerNetflix”

Another added: “i hope Evan peters has some good genuine people looking out for him in his circle cause goodness gracious…. he took this role seriously and gave it his all. i’m deeply disturbed by the accuracy of this new series. #DahmerNetflix”

Evan Peters told Netflix about how he had approached his latest role, playing serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, saying: "I was very scared about all of the things that Dahmer did, and diving into that and trying to commit to [playing this character] was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic.

"But in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."