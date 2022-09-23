The American Horror Story and X-Men star was in a long-term relationship with Emma Roberts

The latest Netflix true-crime offering taking the world by storm is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The 10-part series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan follows the story of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims , while exploring the police ’s role and the impact the crime of one of America’s most notorious serial killers had on society at the time.

It’s getting middling reviews from critics, but that’s not stopped true crime fans hungry for a disturbing retelling of real-life horrors from lapping up every last episode of it.

But who is star Evan Peters? What else has he been in before, and how did he find himself cast as one of the most infamous mass murderers in history?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Evan Peters?

The Netflix series stars Evan Peters , best known for his roles in the FX anthology series American Horror Story, as Stan Bowes in the first season of the FX ballroom drama series Pose, and as Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver in the X-Men film franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision.

He earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in Mare of Easttown in 2021.

He made his acting debut in the 2004 drama film Clipping Adam, and from 2005 to 2006, he appeared in the ABC science fiction series Invasion.

Peters (left) and the man he plays in Monster, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Photos: Getty Images)

The 35-year-old was announced to play Dahmer back in March 2021, speaking to Variety about his new role, he said; “I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much.

“I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough. There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.”

He was likely cast in the leading role of Dahmer through his working relationship with Ryan Murphy, who co-created Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with Ian Brennan.

Peters has been a fixture on Murphy’s American Horror Story since the beginning, with the 1984 season being the only series in which he did not appear.

Peters also starred as Stan Bowes in the first season of ballroom drama series Pose, which again was created by Murphy.

Who is his girlfriend?

Peters started dating actress Emma Roberts in 2012, whom he met on the filming of the film Adult World.

In mid-2013, a dispute was heard coming from the room of the hotel they were staying at in Montreal, and the police were called. They couple had started hitting each other after a "heated argument," and when the police arrived, Roberts was arrested.

Peters was not detained since Roberts did not appear to be injured - Roberts was released several hours later when Peters declined to press charges.

The pair called it "an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding" in a joint statement, adding that they were "working together to move past it."

Peters announced his engagement to Roberts in March 2014; a year later, it was announced the engagement was off, but just a few months later, it was back on again.

The couple never wed though, and in early 2019, it was announced that Peters and Roberts had called off their relationship entirely.

Since then, Peters is thought to have been in a short-term relationship with American pop singer Halsey, which ended in 2020. He is now thought to be single.

What is his net worth?

Evan’s net worth as a bankable star has been a source of discussion since his mainstream success.

He has amassed a fortune of $4 million (£3.6 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth .

When can I watch Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?