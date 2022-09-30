Posting on Instagram, Molly-Mae Hague confessed she and Tommy Fury picked baby names when they first met

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. Credit: @mollymae on Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have revealed that they planned a name for their baby within the early stages of their relationship after meeting on ITV’s Love Island.

The 23-year-old, who was a runner-up on series five of the reality TV show alongside boxer Tommy, took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child after hiding her pregnancy for around six months.

Molly used a black and white video with clips from her speech to Tommy at the Love Island final and a clip showing Tommy kissing her large baby bump for the announcement.

The caption included a quote from her reality show speech, saying: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”.

The couple have since posted a series of images showing off Molly-Mae’s bump, which Tommy calls “a dream come true”.

Molly-Mae invited her fans to ask questions about her pregnancy, while admitting that it “still doesn’t feel real” being able to talk about it.

The influencer explained that she had a “goal to get to five months without people knowing” and was shocked that she made it much further past that point.

She credited her “amazing secret keeping family/friends” and said she enjoyed it being hers and Tommy’s secret.

A curious fan asked the reality star about morning sickness, which Molly-Mae has been “insanely lucky” to experience none of.

The 23-year-old added that any small amount of nausea has been “cured instantly by eating a meal/snack”.

She said the lack of sickness meant she was able to “keep working and living life as usual” which helped her keep the secret longer.

Another Instagram follower quizzed the influencer on baby names, which Molly revealed that she and Tommy had “picked out” from the day they met.

Molly-Mae added: “We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along”.

Wondering what prompted the reality star to take a pregnancy test, one follower asked: “why did you think you were pregnant?”

Molly said: “I was one day (one day) late on my period but I am usually bang on time. I had a test in the draw anyway so I just took it- I probably wouldn’t have actively gone to get a test for a while because I didn’t feel any different at all.

“I didn’t tell Tommy the night I found out... I waited until the next day- it was absolute torture but I wanted to find the right way to tell him.”

Molly-Mae said that she hasn’t had any unusual pregnancy cravings as she gushed about her eagerness to start shopping for her baby and to set up the nursery.