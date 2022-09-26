Charlie Brooks first entered Albert Square in 1999

Charlie Brooks is leaving EastEnders after a 23-year on and off career as Janine Butcher.

The actress, 41, from Hertfordshire, got the role of Janine in 1999, after a producer reintroduced the character.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has since had a continuous role in the London-based soap with the exception of a four-year hiatus in 2004.

Charlie Brooks attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In 2008, Charlie returned for a guest stint but it wasn’t long until she became a regular face on Albert Square again.

She took a seven-month break from September 2012, and departed again in March 2014 after her short return.

In September last year, Charlie returned on-screen as part of a huge storyline which involved her regaining custody of her daughter Scarlett (played by Tabitha Byron).

However, Charlie has once again announced her departure from the show, thanking the BBC for the “best 18 months”.

Speaking to her 136,000 Instagram followers, Charlie said: “The news is out that I’ll be leaving eastenders. It has been an incredible 18months. I have LOVED stepping back into ‘Janine’s’ shoes.. so naughty but so much fun.

“The cast and crew are incredible, I will miss them a lot. I’ve had the BEST 18 months.. thank you @bbceastenders for having me.”

The actress appeared in her 1000th episode as Janine on 10 February this year.

Janine has been involved with storylines including drug addiction, the arrival of her estranged grandmother, custody battles and theft.

She has had relationships with Barry Evans (played by Shaun Williamson), Ryan Malloy (played by Neil McDermott), and Michael Moon (played by Steve John Shepherd).

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has posted a sweet birthday message to her ex-boyfriend. The Janine Butcher actress, 40, shares daughter Kiki with nightlife entrepreneur Tony Truman – and despite splitting 15 years ago – are incredibly close. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

During her four-year hiatus in the early 2000’s, Charlie took on the role of Jenny in BBC’s Bleak House and main character Beverley Allitt in BBC’s Beverley Allitt: Angel of Death.

She has also appeared in episodes of The Bill, London’s Burning, Jonathan Creek and The Demon Headmaster.