Soap star shocked to find out she’s pregnant after a secret miscarriage heartbreak

Lucy Fallon has announced that she is expecting her first child with Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson.

The Coronation Street star, 26, from Blackpool, made her relationship with Ryan, 25, official in May 2021, after meeting on celebrity dating app Raya.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy explained to OK Magazine that she is currently five months pregnant and due to give birth in February. The couple are said to be “really excited”.

Lucy Fallon (Getty Images)

The actress, who is known for playing ‘Bethany Platt’ in Coronation Street, joked that she looks “like I’ve had a lot of KFC”, rather than pregnant.

However, the couple’s excitement has come with feelings of anxiety as they suffered a miscarriage in March. The pair were given the devastating news after going for a private scan when Lucy was seven weeks pregnant.

Lucy has spoken openly about her miscarriage and how the experience isn’t a nice experience for anyone to go through.

“Even though so many people go through it, you never expect it will happen to you,” Lucy said.

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson (Getty Images)

The former soap star admits she was shocked when she saw the positive pregnancy test and told her mum over Facetime.

Lucy is now being monitored by Ormskirk Hospital as she is classed as high risk. She found out a few years ago that she has a heart-shaped uterus.

This was not the cause of the miscarriage as this condition affects pregnancy later on.

Lucy Fallon (Getty Images)

Heart shaped uterus means that when a baby develops it may run out of room to grow and may risk early pregnancy. Lucy will be assessed regularly throughout her pregnancy.

When it comes to returning to the cobbles, Coronation fans will be delighted to hear that Lucy has said “Never say never”.