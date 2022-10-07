Amanda Holden will be climbing Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis

Amanda Holden (Getty Images)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is currently battling the elements in a mission to complete the three peaks challenge.

The three peaks that she is taking on include Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

The 51 year-old actress, presenter and singer has been posting regular updates on her Instagram to keep fans updated on her progress. But what is the three peaks challenge and why is Amanda Holden taking the challenge on?

What is the Three Peaks Challenge?

The national three peaks challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, within a time frame of 24 hours.

The total walking distance of the challenge is 23 miles (37 km) which is double the ascent of the three peaks in Yorkshire.

Advertisement

A view from the summit of Mount Snowdon in Llanberis, Wales (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The three mountains which Holden will be taking on are:

Snowdon: Wales - 1085m

Scafell Pike : England - 978m

Ben Nevis : Scotland - 1345m

Why is Amanda Holden taking on the Three Peaks Challenge?

Holden is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in an effort to raise money for charity.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and radio presenter will be joined by a team of ‘Mandy’s Mountaineers’ consisting of people from many different charities which are supported by Heart Radio stations Global Make Some Noise campaign.

Advertisement

Amanda Holden issued the following statement on the Heart Radio website: “Here we go! I’m popping on my hiking boots and scaling the three highest mountains in the UK!

Amanda Holden is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (Getty Images)

“The Three Peaks Challenge is no small task but I’m so excited, and a little bit terrified, to be doing it all in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

“For the past few years, I have had the privilege of meeting incredible people who do truly life-changing work.

“Right now, so many people across the UK are living in crisis and they need our help. They have inspired me to take on the toughest challenge of my life!”

What is Global’s Make Some Noise?

Advertisement

Global’s Make Some Noise is dedicated to helping a number of small charities that are supporting people living through the toughest of circumstances throughout the UK.

According to the website, they are working with over 100 small charities across the UK, such as food banks, mental health and domestic abuse helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.

To find out more information or make a donation to support local UK charities you can do so via the Global Make Some Noise website.

What are the biggest peaks in the UK?

The three mountains involved in the three peaks challenge are the tallest mountains in their representative country, however they are not the biggest three mountains in the UK.

Advertisement

For example, Scafell Pike is included within the three peaks challenge as it is the tallest mountain in England - however there are over one hundred peaks in Scotland which are higher than Scafell Pike.

Likewise there are also 56 peaks in Scotland which are taller than Mount Snowdon in Wales.

The three highest peaks in the UK are: