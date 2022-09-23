Large chunks of Tintagel Castle have fallen into the sea as a result of coastal erosion

Tintagel Castle is at risk of falling into the sea, according to English Heritage.

But where is Tintagel Castle and why is it at risk?

King Charles pictured with the Queen Consort Camilla in 2020 during a visit to Tintagel Castle. (Getty Images)

Where is Tintagel Castle?

Tintagel Castle is a medieval fortification located on the cliff tops of North Cornwall in the United Kingdom. It is known for its stunning scenery and is a popular tourist destination for many people around the world.

What is the history of Tintagel Castle?

Tintagel Castle is regarded as one of the most spectacular historic sites in Britain. It is best known for its close association with King Arthur.

According to the English Heritage website Tintagel was an important stronghold and residence from the rulers of Cornwall during a period spanning from the 5th to the 7th Century.

Tintagel has been named as the birthplace of the legendary King Arthur. Such associations with the legend later led to Richard, Earl of Cornwall, building a castle in the 1230s. The site had no military value and the inspiration to build the castle in this location was entirely based on the mythical associations of King Arthur.

Why is Tintagel Castle at risk?

Tintagel Castle is one of a string of castles that are at risk of being lost as a result of climate change and the increasing speed of coastal erosion.

Large chunks of Tintagel have fallen into the sea and parts of the cliff near the visitor centre have also been lost to erosion. Which has made the coastal path much smaller.

Rob Woodside, the director of estates for English Heritage has warned that rising sea levels will pose a real threat to a number of sites across the country. He said: “Erosion along England coastline is nothing new but the rate of land loss that we have seen over the last few years is alarming. Rising sea levels and more regular storms pose a real risk to the future of many of our sites.”

Other sites that are also at risk include the Garrison Walls at St Mary’s, Piel Castle in Cumbria, Calslot and Hurst Castle in Hampshire.

English Heritage has advised that if the heritage sites are to have any chance of surviving in the coming decades then they will need stronger walls and sea defences to protect them from coastal erosion.

Why do people visit Tintagel Castle?

Many people travel to Tintagel Castle each year to walk the grounds and witness the stunning scenery that the site offers. The entrance to the castle has a dramatic cliff top view and a footbridge to the island.

There are also outdoor displays which go through the history of the castle and the role that legends have played in shaping the sight. Below the castle there is also a beach that people can visit and there is also a Beach Cafe on sight where visitors can have a light snack and try traditional Cornish pasties and local beers.

English heritage members are able to visit the site for free, the same applies to members of CADW and Historic Scotland. Children under the age of five can also visit for free.

Here are the prices to visit Tintagel Castle

Adult - £ 14.80

Concession (Students or over 65 years old) - £13.30

Child - £8.90