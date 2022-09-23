As the fracking ban lifts across England find out whether your MP voted to allow fracking under National Parks and other protected areas in 2015.

The UK Government has given the green light for fracking to begin again across England, in a move that has prompted widespread condemnation from environmental campaigners and local groups fighting fracking in their communities .

MPs last voted on fracking in December 2015 – four years before Boris Johnson’s Conservative government imposed a ban, or “moratorium”, until such time as there was scientific proof it could be carried out safely.

The 2015 vote had paved the way for fracking to go ahead beneath National Parks, the Broads, areas of outstanding natural beauty, World Heritage sites and near points where water is extracted for domestic and food production, at depths deeper than 1,200 metres

The majority of MPs voted to ease restrictions in 2015 when they voted to allow fracking in those areas, provided drilling started outside of protected areas and travelled underneath them horizontally.

The vote was widely criticised at the time by Labour and Conservative MPs – many of which have fracking licences within their constituencies – as well as environmentalists. According to The Public Whip, which publishes data on how MPs vote, 261 voted against the extension while 298 voted for it.

Fracking, which is short for hydraulic fracturing, is the process of extracting oil and natural gas from shale rock. It remains highly controversial and is banned across many countries in Europe after being linked to water pollution and climate change .

However, the Government said yesterday (22 September) that the war in Ukraine meant “all avenues” of energy generation had to be explored and announced the lifting of the ban.

The announcement was immediately criticised by environmentalists, as well as by politicians with some Tory MPs even saying it won’t work .

How did your MP vote at the last fracking vote? See below whether your MP voted to allow fracking under National Parks and other protected areas.

If your MP has changed since 2015, they will not be included.

MPs who voted for fracking

Nigel Adams, the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty, voted aye.

Adam Afriyie, the Conservative MP for Windsor, voted aye.

Peter Aldous, the Conservative MP for Waveney, voted aye.

Lucy Allan, the Conservative MP for Telford, voted aye.

Heidi Allen, the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, voted aye.

Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend West, voted aye.

Stuart Andrew, the Conservative MP for Pudsey, voted aye.

Caroline Ansell, the Conservative MP for Eastbourne, voted aye.

Edward Argar, the Conservative MP for Charnwood, voted aye.

Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, voted aye.

Richard Bacon, the Conservative MP for South Norfolk, voted aye.

Steven Baker, the Conservative MP for Wycombe, voted aye.

Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative MP for West Worcestershire, voted aye.

Steve Barclay, the Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire, voted aye.

John Baron, the Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay, voted aye.

Gavin Barwell, the Conservative MP for Croydon Central, voted aye.

Henry Bellingham, the Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, voted aye.

Richard Benyon, the Conservative MP for Newbury, voted aye.

Paul Beresford, the Conservative MP for Mole Valley, voted aye.

Jake Berry, the Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen, voted aye.

James Berry, the Conservative MP for Kingston and Surbiton, voted aye.

Andrew Bingham, the Conservative MP for High Peak, voted aye.

Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow East, voted aye.

Nicola Blackwood, the Conservative MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, voted aye.

Crispin Blunt, the Conservative MP for Reigate, voted aye.

Nicholas Boles, the Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford, voted aye.

Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, voted aye.

Victoria Borwick, the Conservative MP for Kensington, voted aye.

Peter Bottomley, the Conservative MP for Worthing West, voted aye.

Karen Bradley, the Conservative MP for Staffordshire Moorlands, voted aye.

Julian Brazier, the Conservative MP for Canterbury, voted aye.

Andrew Bridgen, the Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, voted aye.

Steve Brine, the Conservative MP for Winchester, voted aye.

James Brokenshire, the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, voted aye.

Fiona Bruce, the Conservative MP for Congleton, voted aye.

Robert Buckland, the Conservative MP for South Swindon, voted aye.

Conor Burns, the Conservative MP for Bournemouth West, voted aye.

Simon Burns, the Conservative MP for Chelmsford, voted aye.

David Burrowes, the Conservative MP for Enfield, Southgate, voted aye.

Alistair Burt, the Conservative MP for North East Bedfordshire, voted aye.

Alun Cairns, the Conservative MP for Vale of Glamorgan, voted aye.

David Cameron, the Conservative MP for Witney, voted aye.

Neil Carmichael, the Conservative MP for Stroud, voted aye.

James Cartlidge, the Conservative MP for South Suffolk, voted aye.

Bill Cash, the Conservative MP for Stone, voted aye.

Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, voted aye.

Alex Chalk, the Conservative MP for Cheltenham, voted aye.

Jo Churchill, the Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds, voted aye.

Greg Clark, the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells, voted aye.

Kenneth Clarke, the Conservative MP for Rushcliffe, voted aye.

James Cleverly, the Conservative MP for Braintree, voted aye.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the Conservative MP for The Cotswolds, voted aye.

Therese Coffey, the Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal, voted aye.

Damian Collins, the Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe, voted aye.

Oliver Colvile, the Conservative MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, voted aye.

Alberto Costa, the Conservative MP for South Leicestershire, voted aye.

Stephen Crabb, the Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, voted aye.

Byron Davies, the Conservative MP for Gower, voted aye.

Chris Davies, the Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, voted aye.

David Davies, the Conservative MP for Monmouth, voted aye.

Glyn Davies, the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, voted aye.

James Davies, the Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd, voted aye.

Mims Davies, the Conservative MP for Eastleigh, voted aye.

Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, voted aye.

David Davis, the Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, voted aye.

Caroline Dinenage, the Conservative MP for Gosport, voted aye.

Jonathan Djanogly, the Conservative MP for Huntingdon, voted aye.

Michelle Donelan, the Conservative MP for Chippenham, voted aye.

Nadine Dorries, the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire, voted aye.

Steve Double, the Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay, voted aye.

Oliver Dowden, the Conservative MP for Hertsmere, voted aye.

Jackie Doyle-Price, the Conservative MP for Thurrock, voted aye.

Richard Drax, the Conservative MP for South Dorset, voted aye.

Flick Drummond, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth South, voted aye.

Alan Duncan, the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, voted aye.

Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, voted aye.

Philip Dunne, the Conservative MP for Ludlow, voted aye.

Michael Ellis, the Conservative MP for Northampton North, voted aye.

Jane Ellison, the Conservative MP for Battersea, voted aye.

Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, voted aye.

Charlie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, voted aye.

George Eustice, the Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, voted aye.

Nigel Evans, the Conservative MP for Ribble Valley, voted aye.

David Evennett, the Conservative MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford, voted aye.

Michael Fabricant, the Conservative MP for Lichfield, voted aye.

Michael Fallon, the Conservative MP for Sevenoaks, voted aye.

Suella Fernandes, the Conservative MP for Fareham, voted aye.

Mark Field, the Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, voted aye.

Kevin Foster, the Conservative MP for Torbay, voted aye.

Liam Fox, the Conservative MP for North Somerset, voted aye.

Lucy Frazer, the Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire, voted aye.

George Freeman, the Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, voted aye.

Mike Freer, the Conservative MP for Finchley and Golders Green, voted aye.

Richard Fuller, the Conservative MP for Bedford, voted aye.

Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for North Thanet, voted aye.

Edward Garnier, the Conservative MP for Harborough, voted aye.

Mark Garnier, the Conservative MP for Wyre Forest, voted aye.

Nusrat Ghani, the Conservative MP for Wealden, voted aye.

Nick Gibb, the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, voted aye.

Dame Cheryl Gillan, the Conservative MP for Chesham and Amersham, voted aye.

John Glen, the Conservative MP for Salisbury, voted aye.

Robert Goodwill, the Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby, voted aye.

Michael Gove, the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath, voted aye.

Richard Graham, the Conservative MP for Gloucester, voted aye.

Helen Grant, the Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald, voted aye.

James Gray, the Conservative MP for North Wiltshire, voted aye.

Chris Grayling, the Conservative MP for Epsom and Ewell, voted aye.

Chris Green, the Conservative MP for Bolton West, voted aye.

Damian Green, the Conservative MP for Ashford, voted aye.

Justine Greening, the Conservative MP for Putney, voted aye.

Dominic Grieve, the Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, voted aye.

Andrew Griffiths, the Conservative MP for Burton, voted aye.

Ben Gummer, the Conservative MP for Ipswich, voted aye.

Sam Gyimah, the Conservative MP for East Surrey, voted aye.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, voted aye.

Luke Hall, the Conservative MP for Thornbury and Yate, voted aye.

Philip Hammond, the Conservative MP for Runnymede and Weybridge, voted aye.

Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon, voted aye.

Matthew Hancock, the Conservative MP for West Suffolk, voted aye.

Greg Hands, the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, voted aye.

Richard Harrington, the Conservative MP for Watford, voted aye.

Rebecca Harris, the Conservative MP for Castle Point, voted aye.

Simon Hart, the Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, voted aye.

Alan Haselhurst, the Conservative MP for Saffron Walden, voted aye.

John Hayes, the Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings, voted aye.

Oliver Heald, the Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire, voted aye.

James Heappey, the Conservative MP for Wells, voted aye.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Conservative MP for Daventry, voted aye.

Peter Heaton-Jones, the Conservative MP for North Devon, voted aye.

Gordon Henderson, the Conservative MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, voted aye.

Nick Herbert, the Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs, voted aye.

Damian Hinds, the Conservative MP for East Hampshire, voted aye.

Simon Hoare, the Conservative MP for North Dorset, voted aye.

George Hollingbery, the Conservative MP for Meon Valley, voted aye.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, voted aye.

Philip Hollobone, the Conservative MP for Kettering, voted aye.

Adam Holloway, the Conservative MP for Gravesham, voted aye.

Kris Hopkins, the Conservative MP for Keighley, voted aye.

Gerald Howarth, the Conservative MP for Aldershot, voted aye.

John Howell, the Conservative MP for Henley, voted aye.

Ben Howlett, the Conservative MP for Bath, voted aye.

Nigel Huddleston, the Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire, voted aye.

Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP for South West Surrey, voted aye.

Nick Hurd, the Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, voted aye.

Stewart Jackson, the Conservative MP for Peterborough, voted aye.

Margot James, the Conservative MP for Stourbridge, voted aye.

Sajid Javid, the Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, voted aye.

Ranil Jayawardena, the Conservative MP for North East Hampshire, voted aye.

Andrea Jenkyns, the Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, voted aye.

Robert Jenrick, the Conservative MP for Newark, voted aye.

Boris Johnson, the Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, voted aye.

Gareth Johnson, the Conservative MP for Dartford, voted aye.

Jo Johnson, the Conservative MP for Orpington, voted aye.

Andrew Jones, the Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, voted aye.

David Jones, the Conservative MP for Clwyd West, voted aye.

Marcus Jones, the Conservative MP for Nuneaton, voted aye.

Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, voted aye.

Seema Kennedy, the Conservative MP for South Ribble, voted aye.

Simon Kirby, the Conservative MP for Brighton, Kemptown, voted aye.

Julian Knight, the Conservative MP for Solihull, voted aye.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Conservative MP for Spelthorne, voted aye.

Mark Lancaster, the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North, voted aye.

Pauline Latham, the Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire, voted aye.

Andrea Leadsom, the Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, voted aye.

Phillip Lee, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, voted aye.

Jeremy Lefroy, the Conservative MP for Stafford, voted aye.

Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, voted aye.

Charlotte Leslie, the Conservative MP for Bristol North West, voted aye.

Oliver Letwin, the Conservative MP for West Dorset, voted aye.

Brandon Lewis, the Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth, voted aye.

Ian Liddell-Grainger, the Conservative MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset, voted aye.

David Lidington, the Conservative MP for Aylesbury, voted aye.

Peter Lilley, the Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, voted aye.

Jonathan Lord, the Conservative MP for Woking, voted aye.

Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, voted aye.

Karen Lumley, the Conservative MP for Redditch, voted aye.

Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative MP for South Thanet, voted aye.

David Mackintosh, the Conservative MP for Northampton South, voted aye.

Anne Main, the Conservative MP for St Albans, voted aye.

Alan Mak, the Conservative MP for Havant, voted aye.

Kit Malthouse, the Conservative MP for North West Hampshire, voted aye.

Scott Mann, the Conservative MP for North Cornwall, voted aye.

Tania Mathias, the Conservative MP for Twickenham, voted aye.

Paul Maynard, the Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, voted aye.

Karl McCartney, the Conservative MP for Lincoln, voted aye.

Patrick McLoughlin, the Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales, voted aye.

Mark Menzies, the Conservative MP for Fylde, voted aye.

Huw Merriman, the Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, voted aye.

Stephen Metcalfe, the Conservative MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, voted aye.

Maria Miller, the Conservative MP for Basingstoke, voted aye.

Amanda Milling, the Conservative MP for Cannock Chase, voted aye.

Nigel Mills, the Conservative MP for Amber Valley, voted aye.

Anne Milton, the Conservative MP for Guildford, voted aye.

Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield, voted aye.

Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, voted aye.

Nicky Morgan, the Conservative MP for Loughborough, voted aye.

Anne Marie Morris, the Conservative MP for Newton Abbot, voted aye.

David Morris, the Conservative MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, voted aye.

James Morris, the Conservative MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis, voted aye.

Wendy Morton, the Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, voted aye.

David Mowat, the Conservative MP for Warrington South, voted aye.

David Mundell, the Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, voted aye.

Sheryll Murray, the Conservative MP for South East Cornwall, voted aye.

Andrew Murrison, the Conservative MP for South West Wiltshire, voted aye.

Bob Neill, the Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst, voted aye.

Sarah Newton, the Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth, voted aye.

Caroline Nokes, the Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North, voted aye.

Jesse Norman, the Conservative MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, voted aye.

David Nuttall, the Conservative MP for Bury North, voted aye.

Matthew Offord, the Conservative MP for Hendon, voted aye.

Guy Opperman, the Conservative MP for Hexham, voted aye.

George Osborne, the Conservative MP for Tatton, voted aye.

Neil Parish, the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, voted aye.

Priti Patel, the Conservative MP for Witham, voted aye.

Owen Paterson, the Conservative MP for North Shropshire, voted aye.

Mark Pawsey, the Conservative MP for Rugby, voted aye.

Mike Penning, the Conservative MP for Hemel Hempstead, voted aye.

John Penrose, the Conservative MP for Weston-Super-Mare, voted aye.

Claire Perry, the Conservative MP for Devizes, voted aye.

Stephen Phillips, the Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, voted aye.

Chris Philp, the Conservative MP for Croydon South, voted aye.

Christopher Pincher, the Conservative MP for Tamworth, voted aye.

Rebecca Pow, the Conservative MP for Taunton Deane, voted aye.

Victoria Prentis, the Conservative MP for Banbury, voted aye.

Mark Prisk, the Conservative MP for Hertford and Stortford, voted aye.

Tom Pursglove, the Conservative MP for Corby, voted aye.

Jeremy Quin, the Conservative MP for Horsham, voted aye.

Will Quince, the Conservative MP for Colchester, voted aye.

Dominic Raab, the Conservative MP for Esher and Walton, voted aye.

John Redwood, the Conservative MP for Wokingham, voted aye.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Conservative MP for North East Somerset, voted aye.

Laurence Robertson, the Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, voted aye.

Mary Robinson, the Conservative MP for Cheadle, voted aye.

Andrew Rosindell, the Conservative MP for Romford, voted aye.

Amber Rudd, the Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye, voted aye.

David Rutley, the Conservative MP for Macclesfield, voted aye.

Antoinette Sandbach, the Conservative MP for Eddisbury, voted aye.

Paul Scully, the Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam, voted aye.

Andrew Selous, the Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire, voted aye.

Grant Shapps, the Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield, voted aye.

Alok Sharma, the Conservative MP for Reading West, voted aye.

Alec Shelbrooke, the Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell, voted aye.

Keith Simpson, the Conservative MP for Broadland, voted aye.

Chris Skidmore, the Conservative MP for Kingswood, voted aye.

Chloe Smith, the Conservative MP for Norwich North, voted aye.

Henry Smith, the Conservative MP for Crawley, voted aye.

Julian Smith, the Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon, voted aye.

Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton, Itchen, voted aye.

Nicholas Soames, the Conservative MP for Mid Sussex, voted aye.

Amanda Solloway, the Conservative MP for Derby North, voted aye.

Anna Soubry, the Conservative MP for Broxtowe, voted aye.

Caroline Spelman, the Conservative MP for Meriden, voted aye.

Mark Spencer, the Conservative MP for Sherwood, voted aye.

Andrew Stephenson, the Conservative MP for Pendle, voted aye.

John Stevenson, the Conservative MP for Carlisle, voted aye.

Bob Stewart, the Conservative MP for Beckenham, voted aye.

Iain Stewart, the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South, voted aye.

Gary Streeter, the Conservative MP for South West Devon, voted aye.

Mel Stride, the Conservative MP for Central Devon, voted aye.

Graham Stuart, the Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness, voted aye.

Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, voted aye.

Rishi Sunak, the Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks), voted aye.

Desmond Swayne, the Conservative MP for New Forest West, voted aye.

Hugo Swire, the Conservative MP for East Devon, voted aye.

Robert Syms, the Conservative MP for Poole, voted aye.

Derek Thomas, the Conservative MP for St Ives, voted aye.

Maggie Throup, the Conservative MP for Erewash, voted aye.

Edward Timpson, the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich, voted aye.

Kelly Tolhurst, the Conservative MP for Rochester and Strood, voted aye.

Justin Tomlinson, the Conservative MP for North Swindon, voted aye.

Michael Tomlinson, the Conservative MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole, voted aye.

Craig Tracey, the Conservative MP for North Warwickshire, voted aye.

David Tredinnick, the Conservative MP for Bosworth, voted aye.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, voted aye.

Elizabeth Truss, the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, voted aye.

Thomas Tugendhat, the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, voted aye.

Ed Vaizey, the Conservative MP for Wantage, voted aye.

Shailesh Vara, the Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, voted aye.

Martin Vickers, the Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, voted aye.

Theresa Villiers, the Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet, voted aye.

Robin Walker, the Conservative MP for Worcester, voted aye.

Ben Wallace, the Conservative MP for Wyre and Preston North, voted aye.

Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, voted aye.

Angela Watkinson, the Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, voted aye.

James Wharton, the Conservative MP for Stockton South, voted aye.

Helen Whately, the Conservative MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, voted aye.

Heather Wheeler, the Conservative MP for South Derbyshire, voted aye.

Chris White, the Conservative MP for Warwick and Leamington, voted aye.

Bill Wiggin, the Conservative MP for North Herefordshire, voted aye.

Craig Williams, the Conservative MP for Cardiff North, voted aye.

Gavin Williamson, the Conservative MP for South Staffordshire, voted aye.

Rob Wilson, the Conservative MP for Reading East, voted aye.

Mike Wood, the Conservative MP for Dudley South, voted aye.

William Wragg, the Conservative MP for Hazel Grove, voted aye.

Jeremy Wright, the Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam, voted aye.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, voted aye.

Jim Fitzpatrick, the Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, voted aye.

Douglas Carswell, the UKIP MP for Clacton, voted aye.

MPs who voted against fracking