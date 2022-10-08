Everything you need to know ahead of the fifteen series of Dancing on ice

Dancing on Ice will return to our screens in 2023 and many fans are already eagerly anticipating the next series.

The show sees celebrities and their partners take to the ice each week in an effort to impress both the distinguished panel of judges and the viewers watching the show at home.

But when will Dancing on Ice return in 2023 and who is hosting this year’s show? Here is everything you need to know.

Joey Essex will appear on Dancing on Ice in 2023 (Getty Images)

What date does Dancing on Ice 2023 start?

As of yet we don’t have an official date for the return of Dancing on Ice, however it is predicted that the show will start in January 2023. The 2022 series of the show began on 16 January and ran until 27 March, so it seems likely that this year’s show will follow a similar pattern.

Episodes were aired on ITV 1 each weekend at around 7pm. Here is the start date and finish date for the last five seasons of the show:

Series 14: 16 January 2022 - 27 March 2022

Series 13: 17 January 2021 - 14 March 2022

Series 12: 5 January 2020 - 8 March 2020

Series 11: 6 January 2019 - 10 March 2019

Series 10: 7 January 2018 - 11 March 2018

What is the Dancing on Ice 2023 line up?

The full line up for this year’s show is yet to be confirmed. However, the following celebrities have all been confirmed for 2023.

Joey Essex: Towie star and TV personality

The Vivienne: Drag Queen and TV personality

Mollie Gallagher: Coronation Street

Nile Wilson: Olympic gymnast

Ekin-Su Culculoglu: Love Island 2022 winner

Patsy Palmer: Eastenders actress and DJ

John Fashanu: Footballer

More celebrities are expected to be announced in the next few weeks. Typically the show’s final line up consists of 11 celebrities so we can expect a further four names to be included on this year’s show.

Who is hosting Dancing on Ice?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will resume their partnership to host the popular show. The pair are best known for hosting day time TV show This Morning and have also regularly hosted Dancing On Ice together since 2006.

How to get tickets

Fans of the show are able to purchase tickets to watch the contestants perform live from the studio. The tickets are allocated by SRO Audiences and those that are interested in getting their hands on tickets will need to fill out the application on their website.