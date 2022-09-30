Holly Willoughby returns to Instagram with snap for son’s 8th birthday after ‘queue jump’ row
This Morning host has posted nine pictures to Instagram since Monday
Holly Willoughby has returned to Instagram after taking a break from daily posting amid the queue jumping row.
The 41-year-old and Phillip Schofield found themselves at the centre of huge backlash amid claims that the hosts of ITV’s This Morning skipped the long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state.
Mourners queued through the streets of London for up to 30-hours, following the arrival of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday 14 September.
Most Popular
Holly took a 17-day break from posting on social media after the Queen’s death was announced, with the exception of three tributes to the late monarch.
She made a comeback to Instagram earlier this week with a snap showcasing her outfit - a pink knit jumper and midi skirt from Cefinn Studio.
Advertisement
It seems the This Morning host has made a full social media comeback, posting nine pictures to Instagram since Monday.
The likes of David Beckham and Susanne Reid were spotted joining the public in the queue - whilst Holly and Phillip walked straight into the hall, with VIP passes around their necks.
The pair received a lot of online backlash, with one woman even starting a petition to get them axed from This Morning.
However, ITV spoke out on behalf of the presenters, defending their honour by announcing that they were there “in a professional capacity”.
Advertisement
Holly, 41, also spoke out on This Morning, saying the pair were given “official permission to access the hall”.
Despite keeping a relatively low profile on social media following the scrutiny, the mother couldn’t pass up wishing her youngest child a happy birthday yesterday.
She posted a picture cuddling her son, with the caption: “Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy… Happy 8th Birthday Chester…we love you so very much.”
Advertisement
The ITV host has three children with producer husband Daniel Baldwin; 13-year-old Harry, 11-year-old Belle and eight-year-old Chester.
She has co-hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield for over 14 years, after replacing Fern Britton who had hosted the show for 10-years.