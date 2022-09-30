This Morning host has posted nine pictures to Instagram since Monday

Holly Willoughby has returned to Instagram after taking a break from daily posting amid the queue jumping row.

The 41-year-old and Phillip Schofield found themselves at the centre of huge backlash amid claims that the hosts of ITV’s This Morning skipped the long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state.

Mourners queued through the streets of London for up to 30-hours, following the arrival of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday 14 September.

Holly Willoughby attends the Wylde Moon pop-up boutique at the ENO at London Coliseum on March 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Holly took a 17-day break from posting on social media after the Queen’s death was announced, with the exception of three tributes to the late monarch.

She made a comeback to Instagram earlier this week with a snap showcasing her outfit - a pink knit jumper and midi skirt from Cefinn Studio.

It seems the This Morning host has made a full social media comeback, posting nine pictures to Instagram since Monday.

Philip and Holly will return to the show (Picture: Getty Images)

The likes of David Beckham and Susanne Reid were spotted joining the public in the queue - whilst Holly and Phillip walked straight into the hall, with VIP passes around their necks.

The pair received a lot of online backlash, with one woman even starting a petition to get them axed from This Morning.

However, ITV spoke out on behalf of the presenters, defending their honour by announcing that they were there “in a professional capacity”.

Holly, 41, also spoke out on This Morning, saying the pair were given “official permission to access the hall”.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile on social media following the scrutiny, the mother couldn’t pass up wishing her youngest child a happy birthday yesterday.

She posted a picture cuddling her son, with the caption: “Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy… Happy 8th Birthday Chester…we love you so very much.”

The ITV host has three children with producer husband Daniel Baldwin; 13-year-old Harry, 11-year-old Belle and eight-year-old Chester.