Jodie Whittaker has given fans some insight into the upcoming Doctor Who finale.

Whittaker described the episode, which will be her last along with co-star Mandip Gill and showrunner Chris Chibnall as “one for the Whovians” in an interview with Empire.

Named The Power of the Doctor, the 90 minute finale will air as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Whilst this will be Whittaker’s final adventure as the Doctor, the episode will bring back companions Tegan and Ace played by Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred and feature some of fan’s most favourite villains including The Master played by Sacha Dhawan, the Daleks, and the Cybermen.

Jodie Whittaker and her co-star Mandip Gill will be departing Doctor Who after the “Power of the Doctor” finale (Pic: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

What did Jodie Whittaker say about Doctor Who finale?

In an interview with Empire, Whittaker promised the upcoming finale would give a nod to previous seasons that would appeal to Doctor Who fans.

Describing it as “one for the Whovians”, Whittaker added: “It’s a huge treat if you’re a proper fan. It’s got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It’s massive.”

Reflecting on her regeneration scene which was shot in one take, Whittaker said: “I love the dialogue Chris wrote for my regeneration.

“It captures my Doctor beautifully. It’s simple, epic and beautiful.

“When I could see the crew was happy with that last shot, that’s when my bottom lip started going.

“I was like, ‘Well, they can’t say they need another take now because I’ve f**king lost it!’”

Jodie Whittaker has played the role of the 13th Doctor for four years (Pic: BBC Studios/James Pardon)

What is the release date for Power of the Doctor?

The Power of the Doctor will be released on BBC One in October 2022 to coincide with the BBC’s centenary celebrations, however the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International TV Festival in August, Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer confirmed the finale would be released as part of the celebration.

Moore said: “We’ve got a week celebrating our centenary in October, where we’ll have some specials.”

Adding: “We’ve got the Doctor Who centenary special.”

According to the Radio Times, other planned special episodes will include Strictly Come Dancing, The One Show and Antiques Roadshow.

Who will be the 14th Doctor?

The 14th Doctor has been announced as actor Ncuti Gatwa.

The Scottish actor who is best known for his role in Netflix’s Sex Education, will make his debut as the newest Time Lord in 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa IS the Doctor! (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Speaking to BBC News about the role he said: ““It feels really amazing. It’s a true honour. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic.”

In a red carpet interview at the Baftas he explained that the role “means a lot to so many people, including myself”.

Adding: “I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”

In a statement Gatwa explained he was “definitely going to do my own thing” with the Time Lord role.

Adding that working with showrunner Russell T Davies (Queer as Folk, It’s a Sin), was “a dream come true”.

Gatwa said: “His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger - an actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show.