An all-star cast lead We Are Not Alone, a new sci-fi comedy feature film from the writers of Ghosts and Horrible Histories

We Are Not Alone, a new sci-fi comedy from Ghosts writers Ben Willbond and Larry Rickard, is coming to Dave on Monday 28 November.

The film, which stars Joe Thomas and Mike Wozniak amongst others, follows a group of aliens acclimatising to life on Earth six weeks after they invade and conquer the planet.

Here’s everything you need to know about We Are Not Alone.

What is it about?

We Are Not Alone is a sci-fi comedy, set six weeks after a successful alien invasion of Earth. It’s about the relationships between humans and their new alien overlords, and the way that both tend to confuse the other more than anything else.

Dave’s official synopsis explains that “We Are Not Alone explores the culture clash between humankind and its new masters the Gu’un aliens, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing and idiotic that its inhabitants can’t even agree which side of the road to drive on.”

“Stewart is the Gu’uns’ official hapless human liaison who ends up saddled with alien Greggs for a housemate. Stewart must help the Gu’uns deliver their message to the masses and win favour with humankind, while also aiding the human resistance and managing his enduring crush on Elodie.”

Who stars in We Are Not Alone?

Joe Thomas as Greggs, Declan Baxter as Stewart, and Mike Wozniak as Gordan in We Are Not Alone (Credit: UKTV)

Declan Baxter plays Stewart, a hapless human liaison living with an alien Gu’un. Baxter is best known for appearing as Ambrose in Ghosts Series 4, as well as Bobby Cooper in Grantchester Series 6; he’s also had small supporting roles in Jerk, Life, and There She Goes.

Joe Thomas plays Greggs, one of the alien Gu’un. Thomas is best known for starring in The Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat, though you might also recognise him from a recent appearance on Taskmaster. He’s joined by Vicki Pepperdine (Worzel Gummidge) and Mike Wozniak (Man Down), who play aliens Trater and Gordan.

Amanda Abbington plays Grieves, one of the leaders of the human resistance, and Georgia May Foote plays Elodie, Stewart’s crush. You’ll recognise Abbington from Sherlock and Stay Close, while Foote is best known for appearing in Trollied.

They’re joined by Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Miles Jupp (Balamory), Ellie White (Ellie & Natasia), Dane Baptiste (Sunny D), Evelyn Mok (Chivalry), Bruce Mackinnon (Episodes), and Lucien Laviscount (Peacock) amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

The film was co-written by Ben Willbond and Larry Rickard. You’ll know their work from Ghosts, Yonderland, Bill, and Horrible Histories, which they both write and star in. Earlier this year, we spoke to Larry Rickard about his work on Ghosts, and you can read that interview right here.

We Are Not Alone was directed by Fergal Costello, a director best known for his work on Brain in Gear and the CBBC sci-fi comedy Nova Jones. He’s currently filming the TV series The Family Pile, a new comedy for ITV starring Amanda Abbington.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch the first trailer for We Are Not Alone right here.

When and how can I watch We Are Not Alone?

We Are Not Alone will are on Dave on Monday 28 November at 9pm. There’s also a repeat scheduled for Friday 2 December at 10pm if you miss it, and of course you’ll also be able to watch it online on demand on the UKTV Player website.

How many episodes is We Are Not Alone?

We Are Not Alone is a one-off feature film, 90 minutes long. However…

Will there be a sequel to We Are Not Alone?

While it’s a standalone piece, writers Ben Willbond and Larry Rickard have revealed that they are hoping that it’ll also lead into a full series.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on her podcast, Willbond described the film as “a feature-length pilot,” and explained that "we’re keeping our fingers crossed that [Dave] commission a series”.

Why should I watch We Are Not Alone?