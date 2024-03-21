Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been 36 long years, but Michael Keaton is finally back as the one and only Beetlejuice. First look images of the long-awaited cult classic sequel which will also star Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega, have finally been revealed.

Created by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice first came to the big screen in 1988, starring Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as Barbara and Adam Maitland, a young couple who died and found themselves coming back as ghosts. After the Maitlands' home is bought, only Lydia (Winona Ryder), the daughter of the incoming Deetz family, can see the dead couple.

In order to take back control of their house the Maitlands enlist the help of bio-exorcist Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) who is an expert in scaring away the living. But his intentions are revealed as sinister and the film ends with Beetlejuice being banished and the two families living together happily ever after.

Burton has not yet revealed many details about the plot for the new film, but Keaton, Ryder and Catherine O'Hara will be reprising their roles, whilst Jenna Ortega will join the cast as Lydia's daughter. Here's everything we know about the first look of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice about?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Burton has revealed that Beetlejuice 2 takes place decades later after a death in the family. He explained: "There’s something that happens that sets things in motion."

Cast-wise, we know that it will include Ryder as Lydia, with Ortega playing her daughter, whilst O'Hara will also star and there will be another yet to be named role played by Justin Theroux. Keaton will be reprising the role of Beetlejuice, complete with striped black and white suit. You can take a look at the first look image from the new film released below.

Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice in Tim Burton sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros)

Why is it called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Speaking to EW, Burton explained the meaning behind the film's title. He said: "It's been, what? Thirty-five years. So it didn't feel like Beetlejuice 2 to me." He continued: "It didn't feel like that kind of a movie. The other one I thought of, because one of my favourite Dracula movies is Dracula A.D. 1972, was Beetlejuice 2024 A.D. But this was a nice simple one."

Are Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as young married couple Barbara and Adam Maitland, who die and find themselves turned into ghosts. They were key members of the cast of the original film, but they are not confirmed to be reprising their roles for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with their story instead living on in Ryder's character, Lydia.

(L-R) Catherine O'Hara Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros)

What is the release date for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Beetlejuice 2 will be available to watch in cinemas from September 5, 2024.

