While talk continues about the long-awaited release of a Beetlejuice sequel in 2024, what happened to the main cast of Tim Burton’s 1988 original?

The cast of Beetlejuice then - (main) Michael Keaton (top right) Winona Ryder (middle) Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin and (bottom) Catherine O'Hara. Pictures: Warner Bros.

Those of us of a certain age will no doubt be visiting our DVD collection (ask your parents) during these colder, darker winter months for some entertainment to keep us warm and, above all else, keep us content and happy as the nights draw in. For many of us, that includes a revisit to a halcyon time when it was okay to watch a movie that had dark, scary elements and at times off-colour language.

With its sequel set for release next year, and 2024 little over a month away, Beetlejuice seems to be that comfort watch du jour for many of us before we cautiously venture to the theatre to see if the 2024 equivalent still packs the same goth-anarchic punch that Tim Burton gave viewers upon its release in 1988. It’s set to feature Jenna Ortega, whose appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday has earned her enough psychic capital to avoid a cause celebre with her casting, and Tim Burton’s current flame Monica Bellucci is also a new cast member to join the production.

Even the great Willem Defoe is set to play a major role in the sequel, going on record over the weekend with Variety to confirm his role - a dead B-Movie star. He said: “I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. And in life, I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that’s what sent me to the other side.” Defoe added that because of his character’s skill set, he becomes a detective in the afterlife but that new role is “coloured by the fact of who I was [when I was alive]: a B movie action star”.

But let’s be honest - we’re returning to Beetlejuice for two of a possible three reasons: Michael Keaton returning as the bio-exorcist, complete with his iconic striped jumpsuit, Winona Ryder is also returning as an older Lydia Deetz and the always incredible Catherine O’Hara as Lydia's step-mother, the artsy if not incredible pretentious Delia Deetz - and that’s all of the original cast that is returning, sadly.

So no Alec Baldwin and no Gina Davis, which begs the question - what happened to the careers of those who appeared in the original Beetlejuice, from their presence on screen before starring in the comedy-horror to where their careers went afterwards? Some for the better, some not so much, and some a Hollywood biopic in the making…

Then and Now - what happened to the cast of “Beetlejuice”?

Michael Keaton - Betelgeuse

Then: Primarily known at that point for his roles in Mr Mom opposite Teri Garr and Johnny Dangerously directed by future Clueless creator Amy Heckerling, Michael Keaton was creating a body of work in the comedy genre, with his casting by Tim Burton leading on to greater things later in the 80s.

Michael Keaton accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Dopesick onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now: He became widely recognized for his portrayal of Batman in Tim Burton's films and earned critical acclaim for his roles in "Birdman" and "Spotlight," becoming a revered actor in Hollywood with an ability to delve between dramatic films and comedic roles. Many when he was first cast as Batman had their doubts about a comedy actor portraying the brooding Bruce Wayne. These days he is considered alongside Christian Bale as one of the “definitive” Batman actors, while the film itself is considered the forerunner to the big-budget Superhero film, complete with merchandise tie-ins.

Winona Ryder - Lydia Deetz

Then: Beetlejuice would be the third film Winona Ryder would feature in, after her co-starring roles in the Corey Haim/Charlie Sheen teenage drama Lucas”in 1986 and Square Dance in 1987.

Now: After being one of the most endearing young actors of the 80s, with appearances in the dark comedy, Heathers, opposite Christian Slater, and playing Myra Gale Lewis in the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic Great Balls of Fire, Ryder became a leading name in Hollywood in the 90s, teaming up with Tim Burton once again for the iconic fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands opposite Johnny Depp in 1990 and as Mina Harker in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1992.

Winona Ryder attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin - Adam Maitland

Now: Baldwin has had somewhat of an interesting career in the spotlight, and sadly not just because of his film choices. Baldwin had memorable roles in the big-screen adaptation of both Hunt For Red October in 1990 and Glengarry, Glenn Ross in 1992. In the new millennium, he had a number of roles on popular television shows including 30 Rock and his impression of Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live.

American actor, comedian, and producer Alec Baldwin (L) looks on prior to the Women's Singles Final match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2023 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

But his personal life has gathered at times more attention than his career - be it his acrimonious split from Kim Basinger, his phone messages left to his estranged daughter and more recently an incident involving a death on the set of the film Rust, in which Baldwin is also a producer.

Geena Davis - Barbara Maitland

US actress Geena Davis arrives for the 34th annual GLAAD awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Now: Davis had a bit of a career revival on television with her starring role in Suddenly Susan and some success in the 90s with The Long Kiss Goodbye, but many will sadly recall her starring role opposite Matthew Modine in Cutthroat Island, directed by her then-husband Renny Harlin, in 1995. It was by 1995’s standards considered a huge flop.

Catherine O’Hara - Delia Deetz

Then: Part of the celebrated Second City troupe from Toronto, television viewers in the United States and Canada would already be familiar with the versatility of Catherine O’Hara through her roles on SCTV throughout the late 70s and 80s, with even Martin Scorsese recognising her talents, casting her in his 1985 black comedy After Hours.

Catherine O'Hara attends the 22nd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

