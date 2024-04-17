Watch more of our videos on Shots!

*Coronation Street spoilers ahead* Things have gone from bad to worse for Roy Cropper recently and now the search for Lauren Bolton is about to take a sinister turn.

Lauren Bolton has been missing for weeks now after Bobby Crawford raised the alarm with police. The café owner, Lauren’s former boss, is the prime suspect in her murder case. Roy (David Nielson) was seen deep cleaning Lauren’s flat that was later found to have blood on the walls.

In scenes airing next week Sam Blakeman promises Nina Lucas he will walk the dog Freddie before school. As Sam heads out, unbeknown to him, a sleuth watches from a table in the corner. A distraught Sam returns without Freddie and explains that the dog ran off.

Evelyn Plummer offers to watch the café whilst Nina and Toyah Battersby head out to look for him. Toyah helps search for missing Freddie and comes across three sleuths digging up a rose bed at the park. With Freddie seen digging in the area, the trio believe Lauren's body may have been buried there by Roy. Toyah loses it and smashes their car, warning them off.

Toyah confides in Nick Tilsley that at 19 she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl. She kept it the pregnancy a secret and buried her in the exact same place in the park that she found the sleuths digging up. Toyah takes a deep breath and admits to Nick that the baby’s father was Phil Simmonds, the man who raped her. Coronation Street will revisit Toyah’s rape storyline which happened 20 years ago in 2001.

Simon Barlow returns home and oblivious to the tension, tells Nick and Toyah that the police are digging up North Cross Park and Bobby thinks they’ve found a body. Have they finally found missing Lauren Bolton?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.