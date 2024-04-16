Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street Spoilers ahead* Roy Cropper (David Nielson) is currently the number one suspect in Lauren Bolton’s disappearance case. However, Max Turner is about to make a shock discovery that could change everything.

This week sees Bobby Crawford give a new statement and lies to try and help Roy get out of jail. Bobby tells DS Swain about an incident he just so happens to have “suddenly remembered”. Bobby describes to the police that he saw an intruder in Laurens flat wearing a balaclava and a dark coat. Is he trying to help poor Roy or is he making up lies to cover his own back?

Max Turner makes a shock discovery that leaves him jumping to the wrong conclusion in Lauren’s murder case. Max was close friends with Lauren before she disappeared and after seeing a secret meeting he puts Daniel Osbourne back in the frame.

Daniel meets up with ex Nicky Wheatley – not realising that Max is watching his every move. Recognising Nicky as his former teacher, Max tells Bobby that she was a sex worker. Max thinks that this is proof that Daniel had something to do with Lauren’s disappearance and starts to take pictures.

Will Daniel be put behind bars and Roy freed? Or is there someone else who is behind Lauren’s murder? We need answers.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

