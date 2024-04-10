Coronation Street Spoilers: Roy Cropper faces prison sentence in connection with Lauren Bolton’s disappearance
*Coronation Street spoilers ahead* Roy Cropper (David Neilson) will see his life turned upside down this week as he faces going to prison for the alleged murder of Lauren Bolton. The quiet café owner is the prime suspect in the Lauren Bolton disappearance case.
No one saw Lauren leave Weatherfield but after blood was found in her flat a murder case was opened. Roy was seen deep cleaning her flat after she went missing and now DS Lisa Swain’s has him as her number one suspect.
After a series of seemingly harmless mistakes the police now think Roy had a sexual relationship with Lauren and killed her. Friday’s episode (April 12) will see Roy being charged with Lauren’s murder.
Things are only going to get worse for Roy in scenes airing on Monday (April 15) and Wednesday (April 17) as Roy remains in police custody. As the court hearings get underway the café owner's previous brushes with the law are brought back up, including his assault on Gary Windass and the abduction of foster child Wayne Hayes several years ago.
Can Roy’s friends help him avoid being sentenced for murder and find out what really happened to Lauren?
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
