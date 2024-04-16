Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actor Alex Bain has played Simon Barlow for 15 years but according to friends is struggling following his character being axed.

It was recently announced that the actor, 22, would be leaving the ITV soap later this year. After filming his final scenes, which will air in the summer, Alex Bain had a leaving party with co-starts at the weekend.

Speaking to The Sun an insider said: “Alex has been putting on a brave face saying he quit the show but in reality bosses decided it was time for him to move on.

“It’s been incredibly emotional for Alex and he really doesn’t want to leave at all. He’s been begging bosses to keep him in mind for the future. He wants to go back already.”

Alex Bain joined Coronation Street in 2008 when he was just seven years old. He played Peter Barlow’s (Chris Gascoyne) son. Simon’s mum Lucy had died from breast cancer and so Peter returned to Weatherfield with Simon. Lucy's dying wish was for her son to be with his father. Since his dad left the cobbles, Simon has since moved in with his legal mother Leanna Battersby.

In 2011 Alex received the British Soap Award for Best Young Actor and in 2018 shocked fans when he became a teenage dad in real life. His girlfriend at the time gave birth to their daughter when he was just 17 years old and had only just sat his GCSE exams.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.