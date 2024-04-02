Coronation Street legend set to exit ITV soap as she announces she will be leaving Weatherfield. (Picture: Getty Images)

For decades, the escapades of Tracy Barlow on Coronation Street have captivated viewers. The character has often found herself at the centre of so many storylines, with drama always just a moment away.

But last night's (1 April) episode delivered a shock as Tracy made a life-changing decision - to chase after her lover, Tommy Orpington, all the way to Spain. Initially, the episode teased a reconciliation between Tracy and Steve McDonald, hinting at a potential rekindling of their romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plot thickened when Tracy discovered that Steve had deliberately concealed Tommy's note detailing his relocation to Spain. Fueled by a determination to be with her lover, Tracy made the bold choice to bid farewell to Steve and embark on a new chapter in Europe alongside Tommy.

Viewers were left stunned witnessing Tracy's departure with Tommy, prompting speculation about her future on the show. There are no leaks about whether actress Kate Ford will return to the show, with her character not mentioned in any upcoming spoilers.

What is certain is that Steve - played by Simon Gregson - will certainly be sticking around, picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Tracy's departure.

"I think it would be great if we see Steve having to go down the route of speed dating, online dating," an inside source told the Mirror. "Steve could have a full-on mid-life crisis, maybe we could see him losing weight, changing his appearance, going to the gym. It could be a lot of fun and also a great excuse for me to make some changes in real life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad