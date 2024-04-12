Watch more of our videos on Shots!

*Coronation Street Spoilers ahead* Life in Weatherfield is never quiet and next week is no exception. In scenes airing from Monday April 15 things seem to be going from bad to worse for Roy Cropper (David Neilson). The harmless café owner is the number one prime suspect in Lauren Bolton’s murder case and next week Roy will be denied bail. Will he go to prison for the crime?

Fans already think that Bobby Crawford knows more than he is letting on about Lauren’s disappearance. Viewers will watch as Bobby gives DS Swain a new statement about an incident he just so happens to have “suddenly remembered”. Bobby tells the police that he saw an intruder in Laurens flat wearing a balaclava and a dark coat. Is he trying to help poor Roy or is he making up lies to cover his own back?

Sarah Barlow makes a big mistake with Gary. The pair have a heart to heart discussing their difficult relationships over a bottle of wine at Gary’s flat. But Sarah misjudges the situation and makes a drunken pass at him. Gary is worried that Maria will find out especially as she has a secret camera in the flat. Will he be able to delete the footage off her phone before Maria sees it?

Elsewhere Stu Carpenter prepares to say goodbye to his granddaughter Eliza, who is off to start a new life in Germany. In honour of his granddaughter Stu shows her his new tattoo of her name etched into his arm. However, the teenager points out that the ‘Z’ is the wrong way round.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.