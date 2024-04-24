Sue Cleaver unveils new look (Picture: ITV/This Morning)

Coronation Street’s very own Sue Cleaver has announced her next career move, after taking a break from the cobbles of Weatherfield.

The 60-year-old actress, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV soap, is on hiatus from the programme while she returns to her theatre roots. Cleaver is currently starring in the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act the Musical, taking on the role of Mother Superior. The tour recently took her to the Manchester Palace Theatre, where a number of her Corrie co-stars - including Gareth Pierce and Tony Maudsley - came to show their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, the star has revealed her next venture - and it couldn’t be further away from the world of acting.

Taking to social media, Cleaver revealed that she is working on a book, titled A Work In Progress. The book will be her first foray into publishing, exploring her personal battles with overthinking and self-doubt. The announcement comes after the actress lost a staggering three stone in weight, which she attributed to no longer drinking alcohol.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “It's about my journey about my struggles with all of those things, especially overthinking and worrying and panicking about things. I just wanted to get on here and share it with you.”

The description for the book read: “Are you a chronic overthinker, do you have anxiety, or suffer from self-doubt? Sue Cleaver has been there, done that, and is still learning from it. In A Work in Progress, Cleaver shares her experiences and life stories, reflects on how they made her feel and what she learned, and offers advice and wisdom for others who find themselves in similar situations.