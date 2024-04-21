Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major character in Emmerdale has reportedly been ‘axed’ after starring in the role for 15 years. Shared by The Sun, an inside source revealed that some of the cast members were so unhappy with the news they “even went to talk to their bosses” about it.

It comes after fans of the soap urged for another character to be axed. Kerry Wyatt, played by Laura Norton recently came back to the ITV soap after returning from being away on a cruise ship as a Cher tribute act, leaving fans frustrated at her “cringe-worthy” antics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, it is reported to be one of the Dingles who will be leaving Emmerdale, with the star “devastated” to be leaving the soap. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has been ‘axed’ from Emmerdale?

Emmerdale star Sam Hall has reportedly been axed from the ITV soap after starring as Samson Dingle for 15 years. The Sun has reported claims that the 20-year-old actor’s character will be killed off, with Hall reportedly “gutted”.

Their source said: “Sam had a meeting with bosses earlier this month where they broke the news. He has been left devastated. He’s grown up with his on-screen Dingle clan and they are all very protective of him.”

The continued: “Some of the cast even went to talk to bosses about their decision. As news of his axing swept through the building there were quite a lot of angry Dingles.” The source added: “The fact that they are planning on killing him off means there’ll be no way back for him either. He’s absolutely gutted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall has played the character for 15 years after taking over from Benjamin Shooter who played Samson from 2007 to 2008. He has taken on some tough story lines, including becoming a teen dad.

Speaking about what it’s like being part of the Emmerdale cast in an interview with Metro in 2021 he said: "From the day I started everyone was so supportive and kind. Being in the Dingle family meant growing up with characters like Lisa, Zak, and Sam who are as great offscreen as they are on screen."