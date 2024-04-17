Emmerdale fans urge 'cringe-worthy' character to be axed ahead of soaps first transgender wedding episode
Emmerdale fans are not happy with painful and ‘cringe-worthy’ character that they want axed. Kerry Wyatt, played by Laura Norton recently came back to the ITV soap after returning from being away on a cruise ship as a Cher tribute act.
Kerry arrived back in the Dales after inheriting a lot of money which she has been able to buy designer handbags and pay for Amy Wyatt’s wedding to Matty Barton. However, in actual fact she has squandered all the money and was hoping the necklace she stole would help her get back on top.
Ahead of Emmerdale’s first transgender wedding which is being held at Kim Tate’s home. Fans have expressed how they preferred the soap without Kerry and Emmerdale bosses should get rid of the character for good.
Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “#Emmerdale Is Kerry supposed to be funny? She isn’t, she’s just a pain and I wish she’d leave again, permanently.”
Another added “Bringing Vanessa and Kerry back is just not needed! I enjoyed it much better without them!” Whilst a third commented “Really wish they had written the murderer Kerry out. A cringe-worthy character. #Emmerdale.”
