Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmerdale fans are not happy with painful and ‘cringe-worthy’ character that they want axed. Kerry Wyatt, played by Laura Norton recently came back to the ITV soap after returning from being away on a cruise ship as a Cher tribute act.

Kerry arrived back in the Dales after inheriting a lot of money which she has been able to buy designer handbags and pay for Amy Wyatt’s wedding to Matty Barton. However, in actual fact she has squandered all the money and was hoping the necklace she stole would help her get back on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Emmerdale’s first transgender wedding which is being held at Kim Tate’s home. Fans have expressed how they preferred the soap without Kerry and Emmerdale bosses should get rid of the character for good.

Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “#Emmerdale Is Kerry supposed to be funny? She isn’t, she’s just a pain and I wish she’d leave again, permanently.”

Another added “Bringing Vanessa and Kerry back is just not needed! I enjoyed it much better without them!” Whilst a third commented “Really wish they had written the murderer Kerry out. A cringe-worthy character. #Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.