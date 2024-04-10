Watch more of our videos on Shots!

*Emmerdale Spoiler ahead* The ITV soap has revealed a heartbreaking new storyline for Dawn and Billy Fletcher as their baby boy, Evan, is diagnosed with Leukaemia.

In the upcoming storyline which will air this spring, Evan will be diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. The soap has been working closely with the charity Leukaemia Care. The storyline will focus on the stress and the strain a long-term illness can have on the entire family and will be depicted in a realistic and authentic way.

Speaking to Digital Spy actress Olivia Bromley who plays Dawn said: “I've learnt so much since working with Leukaemia Care and speaking to parents whose children have been diagnosed, and we want to not only raise awareness but to do justice to the experience of families who are blindsided by a diagnosis like this.

“For Dawn and Billy, like many parents, Evan's diagnosis turns their world upside down so unexpectedly. It's been inspiring to hear the stories of strength, resilience, and also to hear of the incredible NHS staff who do such invaluable work when parents' are at their lowest, so I hope we can also reflect this as we approach this storyline.”

As well as raising awareness of the illness and the symptoms, Emmerdale wants to show the effects it has on the family and those closest to them. According to Leukaemia Care CEO, Colin Dyer, explained that every year “10,000 people are diagnosed with leukaemia in the UK.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

