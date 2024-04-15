Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patsy Kensit has described her first meeting with late singer David Bowie as the most erotic moment of her life.

In an interview with The Sunday Times the former Emmerdale actress, 56, discussed her first encounter with the iconic singer whilst filming ‘Absolute Beginners’ in 1986 when she was just 16 years old. Patsy played Crepe Suzette in the movie whilst David Bowie played the role of Vendice Partners.

Speaking to the publication, Patsy Kensit said: “Bowie was just gorgeous. Heaven. I was 16 and I think he was 30 [he was 39 at the time]. He was so lovely to everybody and I was completely in awe.

“I was also deluded, imagining that he'd fall in love with me and we'd run off. And of course [when we met] I was in a line-up of people where he just shook my hand and then went along the line, and I was crushed.

“But then one day I was sitting in make-up and he popped his head in the door and said hi. He came over, picked up a brush and just started brushing my hair. He didn't say anything — he just brushed it, then walked away. It was the most erotic experience of my life.”

According to the Mail Online the actress reportedly confirmed she is still engaged to property tycoon Patric Cassidy after rekindling their romance in November 2023.

The actress, best known for playing Sadie Tate in the ITV soap went on to marry four famous celebrities including keyboardist Dan Donovan, singer Jim Kerr whom she shares eldest son James Kerr with, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher who she shares son Lennon Gallagher with and DJ Jeremy Healy.

