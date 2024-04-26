Zara McDermott is rumoured to appear in the next series of ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ after appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ last year. Photo by Getty Images.

Reality TV star Zara McDermott is rumoured to appear in the next series of ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ after appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ last year.

The TV personality, aged 27, first rose to fame when she was a contestant on the fourth series of ITV dating show ‘Love Island’ in 2018. She subsequently appeared on ITV singing contest ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ the following year and also E4 reality show ‘Made in Chelsea’ between 2019 and 2020.

She has gone on to build a career as a TV presenter, and has fronted a series of her own BBC documentaries, including ‘Revenge Porn’ (2021), ‘Uncovering Rape Culture’ (2021) and ‘Disordered Eating’ (2022), based on her own experiences.

She has also presented ‘Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge’ (2023), ‘The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok’ (2024) and ‘Inside Ibiza’ (2024). In 2022, she also presented a new dating series, ‘Love in the Flesh’ on BBC Three and last year she was a contesent on BBC celebrity dance contest ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Now, there’s speculation that McDermott could be set to appear in another long-running and much loved reality show - ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’. The show, which has been going for more than two decades, was won by her boyfriend, ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson, age 31, last year.

Sam Thompson won ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ in 2023. Photo by ITV.

When asked about the rumours, McDermott didn’t deny them either. But, neither did she confirm them. She told Gaby Roslin on BBC Radio 2: "Who knows, you never know what's going to happen.”

However, she did say that it would be tough to follow in her beau’s footsteps, adding “I don't know if I could follow his crowning. How could I ever follow that?"