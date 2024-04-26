Zara McDermott responds to 'I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!' rumours after 'Strictly Come Dancing' stint
Reality TV star Zara McDermott is rumoured to appear in the next series of ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ after appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ last year.
The TV personality, aged 27, first rose to fame when she was a contestant on the fourth series of ITV dating show ‘Love Island’ in 2018. She subsequently appeared on ITV singing contest ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ the following year and also E4 reality show ‘Made in Chelsea’ between 2019 and 2020.
She has gone on to build a career as a TV presenter, and has fronted a series of her own BBC documentaries, including ‘Revenge Porn’ (2021), ‘Uncovering Rape Culture’ (2021) and ‘Disordered Eating’ (2022), based on her own experiences.
She has also presented ‘Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge’ (2023), ‘The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok’ (2024) and ‘Inside Ibiza’ (2024). In 2022, she also presented a new dating series, ‘Love in the Flesh’ on BBC Three and last year she was a contesent on BBC celebrity dance contest ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Now, there’s speculation that McDermott could be set to appear in another long-running and much loved reality show - ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’. The show, which has been going for more than two decades, was won by her boyfriend, ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson, age 31, last year.
When asked about the rumours, McDermott didn’t deny them either. But, neither did she confirm them. She told Gaby Roslin on BBC Radio 2: "Who knows, you never know what's going to happen.”
However, she did say that it would be tough to follow in her beau’s footsteps, adding “I don't know if I could follow his crowning. How could I ever follow that?"
The star also mentioned the criticism received from some people because she didn't fly to Australia to greet Sam at the end of ‘I'm a Celeb’. She explained: "The end of ‘Strictly’ and the jungle overlapped so I couldn't go but his best friend Pete - fellow ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Pete Wicks - went out there. It was lovely for them to have that moment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.