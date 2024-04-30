Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden have sold their Tuscan farmhouse that featured in the BBC series Alan & Amanda’s Italian Job. The abandoned property that they bought for just €1 which worked out at 85p, has fetched an impressive price.

The property had reportedly been for sale since February 2024, with a price tag of €220,000 (£188,160). Speaking about it on Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job season two, Carr said: “I fell in love with it when I saw it.” Adding: “When I went inside, I fell out of love with it.” The 17th century property was purchased under Italy’s €1 home scheme, which allows lucky buyers to purchase rundown buildings for modest sums with the promise to do them up and make them habitable again. The house required extensive renovations, with fans able to watch the transformation on season two of the BBC show, Alan & Amanda’s Italian Job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second time the pair have taken on a project, with a third season of their home makeover show reportedly in the works in a brand new location.

The renovated kitchen in Amanda & Alan's Italian Job season 2 (Photo: BBC/Voltage TV)

Viewers were left stunned by the finished home, which managed to combine modern features with some of the original farmhouse’s old world charm, including its Tuscan tiles and wooden beams.

The home has sold for a whopping €187,777 which is just over £165,500, making a huge sum compared to its original 85p price tag. All proceeds from the sale of the Tuscan farmhouse, which was named Alamanda II will go to Children In Need and Comic Relief.

Will there be a season 3 of Amanda and Alan's Italian job?

Carr and Holden have revealed that they will be returning for a third season, however this time they would be swapping Italy for a new location. Confirming the news Carr said: “We’ve loved making two series of Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, but we’re not doing a third there, we’ve done enough Italy now. I had a great time performing stand-up in Lisbon recently, so maybe the plan could be to restore a house in Portugal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad