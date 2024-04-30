Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary mid-noughties Channel 4 sitcom Green Wing has a new spin- off. The cast of the show have reunited 20 years after the debut of the show which was in 2007. The sitcom, which featured Stephen Mangan, Tamsin Greig and Julian Rhind-Tutt, was about the lives of doctors in a fictional East Hampton Hospital.

The new spin-off project launches today (April 30) and it is an audio reboot, with Podcast platform Audible dropping six brand new episodes. Audible said of the new spin-off that “Spanning six episodes, Green Wing: Resuscitated features the original cast and takes listeners back to East Hampton Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Created once again by Victoria Pile, and scripted by original writers including Robert Harley, James Henry, Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling, established fans and new listeners alike will be treated to more surreal twists and turns in the lives and loves of East Hampton's staff."

In the new spin-off project, fans will once again get to see their favourite characters in action. Stephen Mangan played the role of Guy Secretan who is now balancing his role as an anaesthetist with his TV and podcast appearances.

According to Deadline, “Following his many near-death experiences, ‘Mac’ MacCartney played by Julian Rhind-Tutt, has now returned to work as a surgeon, while Caroline Todd played by Tamsin Greig is making waves overseas as a medical pioneer. Joanna Clore, played by Pippa Haywood, is now imprisoned following her killing spree.”

Is Green Wing returning to our TV screens

At the time of writing, there have been no reports that Green Wing is returning to TV screens anytime soon.

How to listen to Green Wing on Audible